Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2023 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews Hall of Fame: Class of 2022Elden Ring strategy guide
2023 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews Hall of Fame: Class of 2022
Elden Ring strategy guide

PlayStation 5 Spider-Man 2 bundle announced at SDCC 2023

In celebration of Spider-Man 2, Sony and Insomniac have revealed a limited-edition PS5 bundle that will feature a Spidey-themed console and is coming in September.
TJ Denzer
TJ Denzer
Image via PlayStation
1

Spider-Man 2 is easily one of the most hotly anticipated games of 2023, and PlayStation and Insomniac used San Diego Comic-Con 2023 to add fuel to the hype train. During the event, Insomniac Games had a special panel, and during said panel, we not only got a new trailer featuring venom, but also the reveal of a limited-edition Spider-Man 2 PS5 bundle. It will feature a Spider-Man-themed console, as well as a themed PS5 DualSense controller.

Insomniac Games showed off the first look at the Spider-Man 2 PlayStation 5 bundle during its time at San Diego Comic-Con, and with a new trailer soon after. The console features the discless version of the PlayStation 5 with Spider-Man 2 graphics showing off Spider-Man’s suit and Venom’s symbiote on the side plates. Likewise, the DualSense controller features a similar conflicting motif between Spider-Man and Venom in its design. Also, it comes with a voucher for a standard digital edition of Spider-Man 2. Altogether, it makes for a delightful-looking package that will be available on September 1, 2023.

It's worth noting that the limited-edition Spider-Man 2 PS5 bundle will not actually come with a traditional copy of the Spider-Man 2 game. The console bundle comes out in September, but the game itself will be taking a little longer. It currently has a late October 2023 release date. Even so, this console marks one of the few major limited-edition bundles of the PS5 so far, and couldn’t be attached to a much more anticipated game in the PlayStation Studios lineup. Plus, in the bundle you'll get a code to play the game when it goes live.

With the PS5 bundle revealed and a date set for it, stay tuned for more details on Spider-Man 2 as we get closer to the bundle’s release in September and the game’s actual release in October.

Senior News Editor
Senior News Editor

TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since. Between news coverage, he also aides notably in livestream projects like the indie game-focused Indie-licious, the Shacknews Stimulus Games, and the Shacknews Dump. You can reach him at tj.denzer@shacknews.com and also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola