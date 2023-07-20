PlayStation 5 Spider-Man 2 bundle announced at SDCC 2023 In celebration of Spider-Man 2, Sony and Insomniac have revealed a limited-edition PS5 bundle that will feature a Spidey-themed console and is coming in September.

Spider-Man 2 is easily one of the most hotly anticipated games of 2023, and PlayStation and Insomniac used San Diego Comic-Con 2023 to add fuel to the hype train. During the event, Insomniac Games had a special panel, and during said panel, we not only got a new trailer featuring venom, but also the reveal of a limited-edition Spider-Man 2 PS5 bundle. It will feature a Spider-Man-themed console, as well as a themed PS5 DualSense controller.

Insomniac Games showed off the first look at the Spider-Man 2 PlayStation 5 bundle during its time at San Diego Comic-Con, and with a new trailer soon after. The console features the discless version of the PlayStation 5 with Spider-Man 2 graphics showing off Spider-Man’s suit and Venom’s symbiote on the side plates. Likewise, the DualSense controller features a similar conflicting motif between Spider-Man and Venom in its design. Also, it comes with a voucher for a standard digital edition of Spider-Man 2. Altogether, it makes for a delightful-looking package that will be available on September 1, 2023.

Insomniac reveals the brand new Spider-Man 2 PS5 console at the end of its #SDCC2023 panel! #ComicCon #SpiderMan pic.twitter.com/6MlykWrUyj — Shacknews (@shacknews) July 20, 2023

It's worth noting that the limited-edition Spider-Man 2 PS5 bundle will not actually come with a traditional copy of the Spider-Man 2 game. The console bundle comes out in September, but the game itself will be taking a little longer. It currently has a late October 2023 release date. Even so, this console marks one of the few major limited-edition bundles of the PS5 so far, and couldn’t be attached to a much more anticipated game in the PlayStation Studios lineup. Plus, in the bundle you'll get a code to play the game when it goes live.

With the PS5 bundle revealed and a date set for it, stay tuned for more details on Spider-Man 2 as we get closer to the bundle’s release in September and the game’s actual release in October.