Dolphin Emulator devs abandon Steam launch following legal chats with Valve Valve reportedly told the Dolphin developers they would have to get Nintendo's approval to release the emulator on Steam, which was likely impossible.

The developers of the Dolphin Emulator made a lot of folks happy when they announced they’d be trying to bring the app to Steam. Unfortunately, it seems that particular avenue of availability was not meant to be. After some legal back and forth between the developers, Valve, and Nintendo, the devs have abandoned their plans to bring Dolphin to Steam.

The Dolphin developers shared the current state of affairs about the emulator and what happened with Steam in a recent blog post. According to the devs, a DMCA was not issued either by Valve or Nintendo. It was a matter of getting approval that sunk the opportunity.

What actually happened was that Valve's legal department contacted Nintendo to inquire about the announced release of Dolphin Emulator on Steam. In reply to this, a lawyer representing Nintendo of America requested Valve prevent Dolphin from releasing on the Steam store, citing the DMCA as justification. Valve then forwarded us the statement from Nintendo's lawyers, and told us that we had to come to an agreement with Nintendo in order to release on Steam.

Source: Dolphin Emulator

The developers go on to say that since getting approval from Nintendo would likely be impossible, they decided to abandon the effort to meet Valve’s demands in having Dolphin on Steam. There is some amount of good news for the Dolphin Emulator, though. In the process of dealing with the Steam issue, the Dolphin devs also spoke with a lawyer about legal claims Nintendo was making against the Emulator in its letter to Valve. Simply put, the devs don’t feel their work could be considered law-breaking.

We do not believe that Dolphin is in any legal danger… In the end, Valve is the one running the Steam store front, and they have the right to allow or disallow anything they want on said store front for any reason. As for Nintendo, this incident just continues their existing stance towards emulation. We don't think that this incident should change anyone's view of either company.

So, it seems a Dolphin release on Steam is dead in the water, but the program itself will not be terminated. It will remain to be seen if Nintendo tries to take further legal action, but the Dolphin team seems highly confident that nothing bad will come of it. Stay tuned as we continue to watch for further updates.