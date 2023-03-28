Dolphin Emulator is coming to Steam Dolphin is bringing its popular game emulator to Steam.

Dolphin is a commonly known name among emulation enthusiasts, as it allows players to enjoy GameCube and Wii games on PC. While Dolphin spent the last two decades as an application that could only be downloaded from the developer’s website, the emulator will soon be available on the largest PC gaming storefront. Dolphin Emulator is coming to Steam later this year.

Dolphin Emulator announced that it is getting a Steam release in a post on its official website. Those interested in wishlisting the emulator so that they’re notified as soon as it’s available can do so now through Dolphin’s store page on Steam. The game has a tentative Q2 2023 release window, so we expect it to be available by the end of June, at the latest, barring any delays or setbacks. The creators behind Dolphin explained that there will be more information about how the emulator will function on Steam once it launches.



Source: Nintendo

When we launch on Steam, we'll have a feature article detailing the process and features of the Steam release. We're pleased to finally tell the world of our experiment. This has been the product of many months of work, and we look forward to getting it into users' hands soon!

The Steam page for Dolphin also includes a critical PSA about acquiring and playing games through the emulator. “This app does not come with games. You must own an original copy of any game you want to use with Dolphin.”

It hasn’t been officially verified for the Steam Deck, but the Dolphin announcement included an image of the application in a user’s library on the handheld PC gaming device, so it’s safe to assume that compatibility will be added at some point. Dolphin also confirmed some frequently asked questions in the Twitter replies to its announcement. This included the confirmation that Dolphin will include Steam Cloud saves. We’ll be sure to update our Dolphin topic page with future information regarding the emulator’s Steam release.