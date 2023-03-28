Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2023 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews Hall of Fame: Class of 2022Elden Ring strategy guide
2023 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews Hall of Fame: Class of 2022
Elden Ring strategy guide

Dolphin Emulator is coming to Steam

Dolphin is bringing its popular game emulator to Steam.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
Dolphin
1

Dolphin is a commonly known name among emulation enthusiasts, as it allows players to enjoy GameCube and Wii games on PC. While Dolphin spent the last two decades as an application that could only be downloaded from the developer’s website, the emulator will soon be available on the largest PC gaming storefront. Dolphin Emulator is coming to Steam later this year.

Dolphin Emulator announced that it is getting a Steam release in a post on its official website. Those interested in wishlisting the emulator so that they’re notified as soon as it’s available can do so now through Dolphin’s store page on Steam. The game has a tentative Q2 2023 release window, so we expect it to be available by the end of June, at the latest, barring any delays or setbacks. The creators behind Dolphin explained that there will be more information about how the emulator will function on Steam once it launches.

Mario riding on Yoshi's back through the sky.

Source: Nintendo

The Steam page for Dolphin also includes a critical PSA about acquiring and playing games through the emulator. “This app does not come with games. You must own an original copy of any game you want to use with Dolphin.”

It hasn’t been officially verified for the Steam Deck, but the Dolphin announcement included an image of the application in a user’s library on the handheld PC gaming device, so it’s safe to assume that compatibility will be added at some point. Dolphin also confirmed some frequently asked questions in the Twitter replies to its announcement. This included the confirmation that Dolphin will include Steam Cloud saves. We’ll be sure to update our Dolphin topic page with future information regarding the emulator’s Steam release.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola