Evening Reading - July 14, 2023 (A salute to Major Nelson)

We tip our cap to Xbox's Major Nelson and send everyone into the weekend with the Friday edition of Evening Reading.
Ozzie Mejia
1

Greetings and good evening to all at Shacknews! It's night 17 or so of nightly fireworks here in my neighborhood. Maybe this is the night it ends, maybe it isn't. For now, it's time for a fresh round of news, memes, and entertainment. It's the Friday edition of Evening Reading.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And, because it's the weekend, go find yourself something to play!

Around the gaming horn

Relive the Yakuza/Like a Dragon panel from Anime Expo 2023.

Dragon Quest Treasures is now up and running on PC!

It's also launch day for Exoprimal!

And finally, to celebrate 20 years of Stronghold, Devolver Digital has announced a 20th anniversary Definitive Edition. It's coming to PC in November!

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

A tribute to Major Nelson

If you missed the story earlier today, Major Nelson is calling it a career at Xbox after 20 years. Where he goes next, who knows, but the green brand won't be the same anymore without him. He was the face of Xbox for decades, whether it was through his social presence, his website (the former majornelson.com), or his various other efforts in the Xbox world.

We go around the gaming horn for various tributes and well wishes to Major Nelson, who now goes back to simply being Larry Hyrb.

Miss, Marvel

After spending the entirety of her existence as an Inhuman, Ms. Marvel (having JUST DIED, mind you, and not even in her own book, either) is about to come back to life as a mutant because Disney got the rights to the X-Men. No, really, it's as cynical as it sounds. They have the X-Men now, so the Inhumans push is essentially finished, and now Ms. Marvel gets to be a mutant like her MCU counterpart. It's not every day one gets to see a new mutant with the mutant power of corporate synergy.

But good for Iman Vellani, who, on top of being the actual Ms. Marvel on the Disney+ series, is a genuine Ms. Marvel fan. Looking forward to seeing what she does with the character.

SAGuardian of the Galaxy

If anybody knows what it's like to get paid little and get no respect, it's poor Kraglin here.

But in all seriousness, support the writers, support the actors, and keep monitoring what's happening in this war against ghoulish rich dirtbags and their crusade to automate away our lives.

Webslinging into the weekend

Oh sure, that works for Spider-Man, but if I ever try and set something up like that, it comes out like this.

Looney Tunes - Wile E Coyote rubber band

Nothing but the Hotfix

We love randomizers at Shacknews and there's no game more ripe for a randomizer than Donkey Kong 64 with its glut of collectibles, many of which are required to finish the game. Let's check out this 1v1 randomizer race for the controversial DK64. GDQ's Hotfix shows air every week and you can catch them all at the Games Done Quick Twitch account.

Under the learning tree with Masahiro Sakurai

Masahiro Sakurai started a YouTube channel! Let's learn from his decades of experience together by looking at one of his latest videos. This week, Sakurai discusses the appeal of starting games over in genres like roguelikes.

This week in Shaqnews

Going back to Anime Expo, let's check out Shaq's time at the convention.

IT'S STILL REAL TO ME, DAMMIT!

Oh, Shotzi, no. What are you doing?

Tonight in video game music

It's been a minute since we've checked in with ToxicxEternity and he's just put out a kickass cover of the "Battle on the Sea" track from Octopath Traveler 2.

That's it for the second Friday Evening Reading for the month of July! Be sure to keep the spirit of the classic Evening Reading alive by jumping into the comments about whatever you see here or whatever randomness you'd like to discuss. Join the conversation and dive into the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below. I'll see you all next week!

