Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2023 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews Hall of Fame: Class of 2022Elden Ring strategy guide
2023 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews Hall of Fame: Class of 2022
Elden Ring strategy guide

UK CMA extends decision deadline on Microsoft & Activision Blizzard deal to August

The CMA recently shared that it was open to renegotiation with Microsoft after initially blocking the deal.
TJ Denzer
TJ Denzer
Image via Microsoft
1

It would appear that the UK is looking to extend time to spend with Microsoft in renegotiation on the $68.7 billion USD Activision Blizzard Deal. The Competition and Markets Authority just announced an extension on the deadline of a final decision in the Microsoft case to August. A final decision was originally supposed to be handed down on July 18, 2023.

The CMA announced its deadline extension in a filing on its website on July 14, 2023. With the filing, the CMA asks the deadline for its final decision to be pushed from July 18 back to August 29, 2023, claiming that the current schedule isn’t sufficient enough for it to come to a reasonable decision on the matter:

CMA's statement on the extended deadline for a decision on the Microsoft and Activision Blizzard deal.
The UK's CMA suggested that the current final deadline of July 18 is too short for a proper decision on the Microsoft and Activision Blizzard deal.
Source: UK CMA

With the moving of the date, Microsoft and the CMA will likely find themselves in further hearings and negotiations to talk about what it will take for Microsoft to assuage antitrust concerns in the UK. Originally, the CMA had blocked the Microsoft and Activision Blizzard deal, claiming that Microsoft had too much control over the cloud gaming market and that the merger would only deepen that issue. With Microsoft’s victory over the FTC (which currently plans to appeal to further contend the deal), the UK’s CMA is one of the few remaining obstacles to the Activision Blizzard deal closing.

We expect we will see further concessions over the next few weeks leading up to the August 2023 decision by the CMA. Stay tuned for the latest updates on the Microsoft and Activision Blizzard deal.

Senior News Editor
Senior News Editor

TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since. Between news coverage, he also aides notably in livestream projects like the indie game-focused Indie-licious, the Shacknews Stimulus Games, and the Shacknews Dump. You can reach him at tj.denzer@shacknews.com and also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola