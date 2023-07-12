FTC plans to appeal ruling on Microsoft's Activision Blizzard deal The Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals will need to issue an emergency stay if the FTC wants to prevent the acquisition before the deal deadline.

The Federal Trade Commission has filed an appeal against the recent decision by Judge Jacqueline Scott Corley who ruled in favor of Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard. Microsoft has responded to the appeal stating it is disappointed the FTC is continuing its “weak case”.

As reported on by Jay Peters and Tom Warren of The Verge, the FTC has filed an appeal against the court’s decision in favor of Microsoft. The ruling cleared the way for Microsoft to acquire Activision Blizzard, with one of the few remaining hurdles being the CMA, the EU’s regulator body.

The appeal, which can be accessed via the Court Listener site, is short, noting only that the FTC appeals to the United States Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit. Warren notes that in order for the FTC to extend the restraining order, the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals will need to issue an emergency stay. If this does not occur in time, there will seemingly be no roadblocks for Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard except for the EU’s own regulator.

Microsoft’s vice chair and president offered a statement to The Verge, “The District Court’s ruling makes crystal clear that this acquisition is good for both competition and consumers. We’re disappointed that the FTC is continuing to pursue what has become a demonstrably weak case, and we will oppose further efforts to delay the ability to move forward.”

The recent lawsuit saw the FTC arguing that Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard would be “anti-competitive”. Microsoft notes in its final findings of fact that “the only apparent victims” of the acquisition that the FTC has been able to provide is Sony, Google, and Amazon and that it is “hard to understand why the FTC has filed a lawsuit to protect other larger technology companies”. The segment closes out by noting that Sony has a library of exclusive games that “dwarfs Microsoft’s by eight to one” and that Sony is focused on maintaining the $70 price point for games.

