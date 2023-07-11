Microsoft wins FTC case in battle to acquire Activision Blizzard Microsoft has scored a major win in pursuit to acquire Activision Blizzard.

Updated on July 11, 2023 at 8:25 a.m. PT: Xbox head Phil Spencer provided the following statement on Twitter following the court ruling:

We're grateful to the court for swiftly deciding in our favor. The evidence showed the Activision Blizzard deal is good for the industry and the FTC’s claims about console switching, multi-game subscription services, and cloud don’t reflect the realities of the gaming market.

Since we first announced this deal, our commitment to bringing more games to more people on more devices has only grown. We’ve signed multiple agreements to make Activision Blizzard’s games, Xbox first party games and Game Pass all available to more players than they are today.

We know that players around the world have been watching this case closely and I’m proud of our efforts to expand player access and choice throughout this journey.

The rest of the article remains as originally published.

For the last month or so, Microsoft and the FTC have been facing off in court over the former’s bid to acquire Activision Blizzard, one of the biggest publishers in the gaming industry. The FTC expressed anti-competitive concerns around the deal, and the trial saw the declassification of internal email from execs at Microsoft, Sony, and various other players in the industry. However, the FTC’s case wasn’t enough to stop the deal, as the court has ruled in favor of Microsoft.

News of Microsoft’s win over the FTC came in the late morning hours as journalists covering the case in-person heard the verdict. Specifically, Bloomberg’s Cecilia D'Anastasio was one of the first to break the news on Twitter. The decision came from Judge Jacqueline Scott Corley at the San Francisco court that the trial was being held. While Microsoft and Activision Blizzard denied to comment on the news, the FTC's Douglas Farrar provided Bloomberg with the following statement:

We are disappointed in this outcome given the clear threat this merger poses to open competition in cloud gaming, subscription services, and consoles. In the coming days we’ll be announcing our next step to continue our fight to preserve competition and protect consumers

Breaking: Microsoft wins US court case to buy Activision Blizzard in loss for FTC. Story incoming. — Cecilia D'Anastasio (@cecianasta) July 11, 2023

While this is a major win for Microsoft, it's worth noting that not all is said and done in Microsoft's pursuit to acquire Activision Blizzard. The CMA, the EU's regulatory body, is still objecting to the deal and will also be doing everything in its power to stop it from going through.