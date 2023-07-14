Xbox's Major Nelson is leaving Microsoft Larry Hryb, better known as Major Nelson, has announced his departure from Xbox.

Microsoft’s Xbox division is likely still celebrating its major victory over the FTC in its fight to acquire Activision Blizzard, but a major departure has just hit the company. Larry Hryb, better known by the alias Major Nelson, has announced that he is walking away from the company after 20 years.

Larry Hryb announced his departure from Xbox in a Twitter thread this afternoon. “After 20 incredible years, I have decided to take a step back and work on the next chapter of my career,” he shared. “As I take a moment and think about all we have done together, I want to thank the millions of gamers around the world who have included me as part of their lives.” In subsequent tweets, he thanks the fans and people he worked alongside at Microsoft.

As a 20-year Xbox veteran, Hryb has been around for nearly all of the Xbox brand’s existence. He was a shepherd of Xbox Live, and has remained a popular figure in the community throughout console generations. He also hosted the Official Xbox Podcast, which will be going on hiatus before returning with a new format at some point in the future.

Head of Xbox Phil Spencer tweeted a thank you message to Hryb shortly after the announcement.

Larry, it has been awesome to work alongside you on this journey. Thank you for being a friend, and for everything you’ve done for our Xbox community and team.

It’s unknown where Larry Hryb’s career will take him next, but Major Nelson leaving Xbox definitely marks the end of an era. As for the folks still at Microsoft, the company is currently channeling its energy towards seeing its acquisition of Activision Blizzard through, which means fighting the FTC’s recent court appeal, and sitting down with the CMA to renegotiate some terms of the deal.