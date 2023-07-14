Stray Gods delayed to avoid being so close to Baldur's Gate 3's launch Summerfall Studios makes no excuses about trying to avoid Stray Gods launching right next to Baldur's Gate 3, but the team is also targeting further platforms now.

Stray Gods looks to be quite the interesting and heartfelt RPG at the beginning of August, but its developers know their limits. It was nearly set to go head to head with none other than one of the most anticipated games of the year in Baldur’s Gate 3. The developers see that as a bad idea, and with that in mind, Stray Gods has been delayed to avoid launching at the same time. On the flipside, Summerfall Studios is going to use the extra time to make sure Stray Gods can launch on as many platforms as possible.

Summerfall Studios announced the delay of Stray Gods on July 14, 2023. They don’t beat around the bush as to why it’s being delayed. Stray Gods was originally supposed to come out on August 3, 2023, the exact same day as Baldur’s Gate 3. The date has now been moved to August 10, as explained below:

We want everyone to have ample space to check out Stray Gods when it launches. Baldur’s Gate 3 is hotly anticipated (by us, too!) and we want to give our fans room to celebrate Stray Gods.

Summerfall Studios openly admits it doesn't want to go head to head with Baldur's Gate 3, which would have come out on the same day as it before the delay to August 10.

The Stray Gods devs also went on to say that the delay actually works out a bit because now it will give the team a chance to make sure that every platform that Stray Gods launches on will work as intended:

We also want everyone to be able to play on their preferred device at launch. This is a huge undertaking for any team, let alone an indie shipping its first title. This extra week allows us to have performance parity as close as possible, across every platform.

With Stray Gods now coming on August 10, 2023, it looks like we’ll have more space between it and the massive Baldur’s Gate 3. Be sure to check out what we thought of Stray Gods in our recent preview and stay tuned for further updates.