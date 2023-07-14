Weekend Console Download Deals for July 14: Xbox Ultimate Game Sale

The Steam Summer Sale may be over on the PC side, but now it's time to start looking at some console game sales. Xbox has stepped forward with the Xbox Ultimate Game Sale, one of the biggest sales of the year for the green brand. On top of discounts on major first-party titles, look for a lot of first-time discounts on games like Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, LEGO 2K Drive, and Hogwarts Legacy. Plus, there are discounts on games that don't go on sale every day, like Elden Ring.
Meanwhile, PlayStation is continuing its Essential Picks sale. Over on the Nintendo side of the aisle, sales continue on MLB The Show 23, Dredge, and Super Dungeon Maker. However, be sure to also take note of that Square Enix Publisher Sale, which includes a first-time discount on the overlooked gem that is Octopath Traveler 2.
Here's our selection of this weekend's console deals:
Xbox
The following games are a part of Xbox Games with Gold/Deals with Gold. An Xbox Live Gold Subscription is required to receive these discounts.
- Darkwood - FREE!
- The Vale: Shadow of the Crown - FREE!
- Grand Theft Auto 5 [Xbox Series X] - $19.79 (67% off)
- Warhammer 40K: Boltgun [Xbox Series X] - $17.59 (20% off)
- A Plague Tale: Requiem [Xbox Series X] - $35.99 (40% off)
- There are more Xbox games on sale in this week's Deals with Gold.
The following deals are available to all Xbox users. Xbox Live Gold members may be eligible for additional discounts.
- Xbox Ultimate Game Sale
- Elden Ring [Xbox Series X] - $41.99 (30% off)
- Destiny 2: Lightfall [Xbox Series X] - $24.99 (50% off)
- Halo Infinite (Campaign) [Xbox Series X] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Halo: The Master Chief Collection [Xbox Series X] - $9.99 (75% off)
- Sea of Thieves 2023 Edition [Xbox Series X] - $19.99 (50% off)
- Star Wars Jedi: Survivor [Xbox Series X] - $52.49 (25% off)
- LEGO 2K Drive [Xbox Series X] - $55.99 (20% off)
- Dead Island 2 Deluxe Edition [Xbox Series X] - $59.99 (20% off)
- Hogwarts Legacy Digital Deluxe Edition [Xbox Series X] - $63.99 (20% off)
- Like a Dragon: Ishin [Xbox Series X] - $41.99 (30% off)
- Wild Hearts [Xbox Series X] - $41.99 (40% off)
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Cross-Gen Bundle [Xbox Series X] - $38.49 (45% off)
- EA SPORTS PGA TOUR [Xbox Series X] - $34.99 (50% off)
- Goat Simulator 3 [Xbox Series X] - $17.99 (40% off)
- Dead Space [Xbox Series X] - $48.99 (30% off)
- Hi-Fi RUSH Deluxe Edition [Xbox Series X] - $27.99 (30% off)
- Marvel's Midnight Suns Enhanced Edition [Xbox Series X] - $27.99 (60% off)
- Cyberpunk 2077 [Xbox Series X] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Disney Speedstorm Deluxe Founder's Pack [Xbox Game Preview] - $34.99 (30% off)
- Pentiment [Xbox Series X] - $13.39 (33% off)
- Grounded [Xbox Series X] - $23.99 (40% off)
- Psychonauts 2 [Xbox Series X] - $20.99 (65% off)
- Forza Horizon 5 + Forza Horizon 4 Premium Editions - $59.99 (70% off)
- Microsoft Flight Simulator 40th Anniversary Edition [Xbox Series X] - $38.99 (35% off)
- Minecraft Dungeons Ultimate Edition - $25.99 (35% off)
- Gears Triple Bundle - $23.99 (70% off)
- MLB The Show 23 [Xbox Series X] - $38.49 (45% off)
- WWE 2K23 Deluxe Edition [Xbox Series X] - $64.99 (35% off)
- Miasma Chronicles [Xbox Series X] - $29.99 (40% off)
- Blood Bowl 3 Brutal Edition [Xbox Series X] - $34.99 (30% off)
- The Mageseeker: A League of Legends Story [Xbox Series X] - $23.99 (20% off)
- One Piece Odyssey [Xbox Series X] - $35.99 (40% off)
- Gotham Knights [Xbox Series X] - $20.99 (70% off)
- Resident Evil Village Gold Edition [Xbox Series X] - $29.99 (40% off)
- Capcom Fighting Collection - $19.99 (50% off)
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection [Xbox Series X] - $23.99 (40% off)
- Saints Row [Xbox Series X] - $23.99 (60% off)
- Sonic Frontiers Digital Deluxe Edition [Xbox Series X] - $41.99 (40% off)
- Ghostwire: Tokyo [Xbox Series X] - $19.79 (67% off)
- Deathloop [Xbox Series X] - $14.99 (75% off)
- Monster Hunter Rise + Sunbreak [Xbox Series X] - $40.19 (33% off)
- Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin [Xbox Series X] - $27.99 (30% off)
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga [Xbox Series X] - $19.79 (67% off)
- Grand Theft Auto 5 [Xbox Series X] - $19.99 (50% off)
- Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy Definitive Edition [Xbox Series X] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 - $19.79 (67% off)
- Dying Light 2: Stay Human Deluxe Edition [Xbox Series X] - $43.99 (45% off)
- Far Cry 6 GOTY Edition [Xbox Series X] - $35.99 (70% off)
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla Deluxe Edition [Xbox Series X] - $19.99 (75% off)
- Battlefield 2042 Elite Edition [Xbox Series X] - $54.99 (45% off)
- Mass Effect Legendary Edition - $14.99 (75% off)
- Fallout 76: The Pitt Deluxe Edition - $19.79 (67% off)
- Persona 5 Royal [Xbox Series X] - $38.99 (35% off)
- Persona 4 Golden + Persona 3 Portable - $27.64 (30% off)
- Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition [Xbox Series X] - $15.99 (60% off)
- Alan Wake Remastered [Xbox Series X] - $11.99 (60% off)
- Tiny Tina's Wonderlands Chaotic Great Edition [Xbox Series X] - $29.69 (67% off)
- The Quarry [Xbox Series X] - $23.09 (67% off)
- New Tales from the Borderlands [Xbox Series X] - $19.99 (50% off)
- Borderlands 3 [Xbox Series X] - $8.99 (85% off)
- Dragon Ball FighterZ: FighterZ Edition - $14.24 (85% off)
- The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim Anniversary Edition [Xbox Series X] - $16.49 (67% off)
- Cuphead + The Delicious Last Course - $20.24 (25% off)
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice GOTY Edition - $29.99 (50% off)
- Ghosts 'n Goblins Resurrection - $14.99 (50% off)
- Mega Man Zero/ZX Legacy Collection - $9.89 (67% off)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 9 - $19.49 (35% off)
- Batman: Return to Arkham - $4.99 (75% off)
- The Disney Afternoon Collection - $4.99 (75% off)
- Uno Ultimate Edition - $7.99 (60% off)
- Rare Replay - $7.49 (75% off)
- More from the Xbox Ultimate Game Sale.
PlayStation
The following deals are available to all users. PlayStation Plus members may be eligible for additional discounts.
- Essential Picks
- Octopath Traveler 2 [PS5/PS4] - $44.99 (25% off)
- Dead Island 2 Gold Edition [PS5/PS4] - $71.99 (20% off)
- MLB The Show 23 [PS5/PS4] - $49.69 (29% off)
- EA SPORTS PGA Tour Deluxe Edition [PS5] - $42.49 (50% off)
- Super Mega Baseball 4 [PS5/PS4] - $34.99 (30% off)
- Miasma Chronicles [PS5] - $29.99 (40% off)
- A Plague Tale Bundle [PS5/PS4] - $55.99 (30% off)
- Grand Theft Auto 5 [PS5/PS4] - $19.79 (67% off)
- Cult of the Lamb Heretic Edition [PS5/PS4] - $26.24 (25% off)
- The King of Fighters 15 [PS5/PS4] - $35.99 (40% off)
- Strange of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin Digital Deluxe Edition [PS5/PS4] - $41.99 (30% off)
- Saints Row [PS5/PS4] - $23.99 (60% off)
- Diablo 2: Resurrected [PS5/PS4] - $13.19 (67% off)
- Sackboy: A Big Adventure [PS5/PS4] - $19.79 (67% off)
- Borderlands 3 Next Level Edition [PS5/PS4] - $10.49 (85% off)
- New Tales from the Borderlands Deluxe Edition [PS5/PS4] - $24.99 (50% off)
- The Quarry Deluxe Edition [PS5/PS4] - $26.39 (67% off)
- Tiny Tina's Wonderladns Next Level Edition [PS5/PS4] - $23.09 (67% off)
- Shadow of the Colossus - $9.99 (50% off)
- Escape Academy Deluxe Edition [PS5/PS4] - $24.49 (30% off)
- Ghostrunner Complete Edition [PS5/PS4] - $29.99 (25% off)
- Telltale Batman Shadows Edition - $11.99 (60% off)
- MediEvil - $14.99 (50% off)
- Final Fantasy 9 - $10.49 (50% off)
- Journey - $7.49 (50% off)
- More from the PlayStation Essential Picks Sale.
The following deals are available only to PlayStation Plus members.
- Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Cross-Gen Bundle [PS5/PS4] - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Alan Wake Remastered [PS5/PS4] - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Endling: Extinction is Forever [PS5/PS4] - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Here's a full list of all of the free add-ons available exclusively for PlayStation Plus members.
Nintendo Switch
- MLB The Show 23 - $29.99 (50% off)
- LEGO 2K Drive - $47.99 (20% off)
- Dredge - $19.99 (20% off)
- Super Dungeon Maker - $13.99 (30% off)
- WB Games Publisher Sale
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - $19.79 (67% off)
- Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate - $8.99 (85% off)
- LEGO Harry Potter Collection - $9.99 (80% off)
- LEGO Jurassic World - $7.99 (80% off)
- LEGO Marvel Super Heroes - $9.99 (75% off)
- LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 Deluxe Edition - $8.99 (80% off)
- The LEGO Movie 2 Videogame - $5.99 (85% off)
- LEGO City Undercover - $5.99 (80% off)
- LEGO DC Super-Villains Deluxe Edition - $11.24 (85% off)
- Scribblenauts Mega Pack - $5.99 (85% off)
- Ubisoft Summer Sale
- OddBallers - $9.99 (50% off)
- Just Dance 2023 Edition - $23.99 (60% off)
- Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope - $29.99 (50% off)
- Assassin's Creed: The Ezio Collection - $19.99 (50% off)
- Monopoly for Nintendo Switch - $7.99 (80% off)
- Immortals Fenyx Rising - $11.99 (80% off)
- Assassin's Creed Anniversary Edition Mega Bundle - $39.99 (60% off)
- Assassin's Creed: The Rebel Collection - $14.79 (63% off)
- Child of Light Ultimate Edition - $4.99 (75% off)
- Family Feud - $7.49 (75% off)
- Jeopardy! - $5.99 (70% off)
- Legendary Fishing - $4.49 (85% off)
- Monopoly Madness - $7.49 (75% off)
- Hungry Shark World - $1.99 (80% off)
- Rabbids: Party of Legends - $11.99 (70% off)
- Rayman Legends Definitive Edition - $7.99 (80% off)
- RISK Global Domination - $5.99 (70% off)
- Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game Complete Edition - $4.90 (67% off)
- South Park: The Fractured But Whole - $11.99 (80% off)
- South Park: The Stick of Truth - $8.99 (70% off)
- Sports Party - $5.99 (85% off)
- Starlink: Battle for Atlas - $8.99 (85% off)
- Trials Rising - $5.99 (70% off)
- Trivial Pursuit Live 2 - $9.99 (50% off)
- Trivial Pursuit Live - $6.99 (65% off)
- Uno - $3.99 (60% off)
- Valiant Hearts: The Great War - $4.99 (75% off)
- Wheel of Fortune - $6.99 (65% off)
- EA Publisher Sale
- EA SPORTS FIFA 23 Nintendo Switch Legacy Edition - $9.99 (75% off)
- It Takes Two - $29.99 (25% off)
- Need for Speed Hot Pursuit Remastered - $7.99 (80% off)
- Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville Complete Edition - $5.99 (85% off)
- Burnout Paradise Remastered - $9.89 (67% off)
- Unravel Two - $4.99 (75% off)
- Lost in Random - $5.99 (80% off)
- Fe - $4.99 (75% off)
- Square Enix Summer Sale
- Octopath Traveler 2 - $44.99 (25% off)
- PowerWash Simulator - $19.99 (20% off)
- Nier: Automata The End of YoRHa Edition - $29.99 (25% off)
- Theatrhythm Final Bar Line - $37.49 (25% off)
- Actraiser Renaissance - $17.99 (40% off)
- Balan Wonderworld - $7.99 (80% off)
- Chocobo GP - $24.99 (50% off)
- Chocobo's Mystery Dungeon EVERY BUDDY! - $15.99 (60% off)
- Collection of Mana - $19.99 (50% off)
- Collection of SaGa Final Fantasy Legend - $11.99 (40% off)
- Dragon Quest - $3.24 (35% off)
- Dragon Quest 2: Luminaries of the Legendary Line - $4.21 (35% off)
- Dragon Quest 3: The Seeds of Salvation - $8.11 (35% off)
- Dungeon Encounters - $14.99 (50% off)
- Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles Remastered - $11.99 (60% off)
- Final Fantasy 9 - $10.49 (50% off)
- Final Fantasy 7 - $7.99 (50% off)
- Final Fantasy 8 Remastered - $9.99 (50% off)
- Final Fantasy X/X-2 HD Remaster - $24.99 (50% off)
- Final Fantasy 12: The Zodiac Age - $24.99 (50% off)
- Final Fantasy 15 Pocket Edition HD - $11.99 (60% off)
- Harvestella - $29.99 (50% off)
- I Am Setsuna - $15.99 (60% off)
- Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5+2.5 ReMIX Cloud Version - $19.99 (50% off)
- Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue Cloud Version - $24.99 (50% off)
- Kingdom Hearts 3 + Re Mind Cloud Version - $24.99 (50% off)
- Kingdom Hearts: Melody of Memory - $29.99 (50% off)
- Legend of Mana - $14.99 (50% off)
- Lost Sphear - $14.99 (70% off)
- NEO: The World Ends With You - $29.99 (50% off)
- ONINAKI - $19.99 (60% off)
- Romancing SaGa 2 - $7.49 (70% off)
- Romancing SaGa 3 - $8.69 (70% off)
- Romancing SaGa -Minstrel Song- Remastered - $19.99 (20% off)
- SaGa Frontier Remastered - $12.49 (50% off)
- SaGa Scarlet Grace Ambitions - $8.99 (70% off)
- Spelunker Party - $5.99 (80% off)
- Star Ocean First Departure R - $8.39 (60% off)
- Tactics Ogre: Reborn - $29.99 (40% off)
- The Centennial Case: A Shijima Story - $24.99 (50% off)
- The DioField Chronicle - $29.99 (50% off)
- Trials of Mana - $24.99 (50% off)
- Various Daylife - $14.49 (50% off)
- Voice of Cards Trilogy + DLC set - $51.99 (20% off)
- World of Final Fantasy Maxima - $15.99 (60% off)
- Fear Effect Sedna - $1.99 (90% off)
- Oh My Godheads: Party Edition - $2.99 (80% off)
- Life is Strange Arcadia Bay Collection - $29.99 (25% off)
- Life is Strange: True Colors - $29.99 (50% off)
- Cassette Beasts - $15.99 (20% off)
- Super Mega Baseball 4 - $34.99 (30% off)
- Two Point Campus - $20.09 (33% off)
- DNF Duel: Who's Next - $19.99 (60% off)
- LEGO Bricktales - $19.49 (35% off)
- Jurassic World Aftermath Collection - $17.99 (40% off)
- BIT.TRIP Collection - $2.95 (70% off)
If you've found any deals we might have missed or there's a specific one you wish to highlight, be sure to join the conversation and let us know in the comments.
Ozzie Mejia posted a new article, Weekend Console Download Deals for July 14: Xbox Ultimate Game Sale