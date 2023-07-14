Weekend Console Download Deals for July 14: Xbox Ultimate Game Sale

The Steam Summer Sale may be over on the PC side, but now it's time to start looking at some console game sales. Xbox has stepped forward with the Xbox Ultimate Game Sale, one of the biggest sales of the year for the green brand. On top of discounts on major first-party titles, look for a lot of first-time discounts on games like Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, LEGO 2K Drive, and Hogwarts Legacy. Plus, there are discounts on games that don't go on sale every day, like Elden Ring.

Meanwhile, PlayStation is continuing its Essential Picks sale. Over on the Nintendo side of the aisle, sales continue on MLB The Show 23, Dredge, and Super Dungeon Maker. However, be sure to also take note of that Square Enix Publisher Sale, which includes a first-time discount on the overlooked gem that is Octopath Traveler 2.

Here's our selection of this weekend's console deals:

Xbox

The following games are a part of Xbox Games with Gold/Deals with Gold. An Xbox Live Gold Subscription is required to receive these discounts.

The following deals are available to all Xbox users. Xbox Live Gold members may be eligible for additional discounts.

PlayStation

The following deals are available to all users. PlayStation Plus members may be eligible for additional discounts.

The following deals are available only to PlayStation Plus members.

Nintendo Switch

