Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2023 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews Hall of Fame: Class of 2022Elden Ring strategy guide
2023 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews Hall of Fame: Class of 2022
Elden Ring strategy guide

Weekend Console Download Deals for July 14: Xbox Ultimate Game Sale

Xbox is here with one of the biggest sales of the summer, which includes some first-time discounts and rare discounts on games like Elden Ring.
Ozzie Mejia
Ozzie Mejia
3

The Steam Summer Sale may be over on the PC side, but now it's time to start looking at some console game sales. Xbox has stepped forward with the Xbox Ultimate Game Sale, one of the biggest sales of the year for the green brand. On top of discounts on major first-party titles, look for a lot of first-time discounts on games like Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, LEGO 2K Drive, and Hogwarts Legacy. Plus, there are discounts on games that don't go on sale every day, like Elden Ring.

Meanwhile, PlayStation is continuing its Essential Picks sale. Over on the Nintendo side of the aisle, sales continue on MLB The Show 23, Dredge, and Super Dungeon Maker. However, be sure to also take note of that Square Enix Publisher Sale, which includes a first-time discount on the overlooked gem that is Octopath Traveler 2.

Here's our selection of this weekend's console deals:

Xbox

The following games are a part of Xbox Games with Gold/Deals with Gold. An Xbox Live Gold Subscription is required to receive these discounts.

The following deals are available to all Xbox users. Xbox Live Gold members may be eligible for additional discounts.

PlayStation

The following deals are available to all users. PlayStation Plus members may be eligible for additional discounts.

The following deals are available only to PlayStation Plus members.

Nintendo Switch

If you've found any deals we might have missed or there's a specific one you wish to highlight, be sure to join the conversation and let us know in the comments.

Senior Editor
Senior Editor

Ozzie has been playing video games since picking up his first NES controller at age 5. He has been into games ever since, only briefly stepping away during his college years. But he was pulled back in after spending years in QA circles for both THQ and Activision, mostly spending time helping to push forward the Guitar Hero series at its peak. Ozzie has become a big fan of platformers, puzzle games, shooters, and RPGs, just to name a few genres, but he’s also a huge sucker for anything with a good, compelling narrative behind it. Because what are video games if you can't enjoy a good story with a fresh Cherry Coke?

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola