Weekend PC Download Deals for July 14: Oxenfree 2 launch week

The Steam Summer Sale is over! All that remains is desolation and emptiness. Of course, it's said that those who tune their radios at just the right frequency can tap into the spirits of lost sales. As long as you've got your radio and walkie-talkie in hand, why not search out one of this week's big new releases? Oxenfree 2: Lost Signals is out right now and it has come to Steam with a launch week discount attached.

If you're still unsure about Oxenfree 2, why not check out our review?

Elsewhere, World of Warcraft: Dragonflight is still on sale on Battle.net. The best of Square Enix is available from the Humble Store. Games like Tchia and Super Dungeon Maker are on sale on Fanatical. Plus, the Ubisoft Summer Sale continues!

Here's our selection of this weekend's PC deals:

Blizzard

Epic Games Store

Fanatical

Build Your Own Platinum Bundle! For the month of July, select from the following games: Soulstice, Tails of Iron, Garden story, Tyrant's Blessing, Floppy Knights, Battle Axe, Wall World, NecroBouncer, Beyond the Long Night, Camp Canyonwood, Severed Steel, Unsouled, Escape the Backrooms, Them's Fightin' Herds, Kitaria Fables, and Plebby Quest: The Crusades. Select 3 for $9.99, 5 for $14.99, or 7 for $19.99. DRMs vary.

Gamebillet

Gamersgate

GamesPlanet

GOG.com

Green Man Gaming

Use the coupon code JULY17 to get 17% off of all PC games. Exclusions apply.

Humble Bundle

Subscribe to Humble Choice for $11.99 each month. For the month of July, you'll receive Temtem, The Outer Worlds: Spacer’s Choice Edition, Yakuza 4 Remastered, Roadwarden, Merchant of the Skies, Ozymandias: Bronze Age Empire Sim, Kraken Academy, and Shotgun King: The Final Checkmate. DRMs vary. Humble Choice members also save extra on most purchases from the Humble Store.

Pay $10 or more for Terror of Hemasaurus, Pinball FX Indiana Jones: The Pinball Adventure Legacy Bundle, The House of the Dead Remake, and Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate. Pay $15 or more to also receive River City Girls, Redout 2, and Trail Out. These activate on Steam.

Pay $7 or more for Voltage High Society and Cloudpunk. Pay $10 or more to also receive Severed Steel and Ghostrunner. Pay $15 or more to also receive Gungrave G.O.R.E., Observer: System Redux, and ANNO: Mutationem. These activate on Steam.

Ubisoft Store

Get $10 USD in Ubisoft Wallet Rewards when you spend $19.99 USD with your Ubisoft Wallet during the Ubisoft Summer Sale.

Steam

If you've found any deals we might have missed or there's a specific one you wish to highlight, be sure to join the conversation and let us know in the comments.