Weekend PC Download Deals for July 14: Oxenfree 2 launch week

The Steam Summer Sale is over! All that remains is desolation and emptiness. Of course, it's said that those who tune their radios at just the right frequency can tap into the spirits of lost sales. As long as you've got your radio and walkie-talkie in hand, why not search out one of this week's big new releases? Oxenfree 2: Lost Signals is out right now and it has come to Steam with a launch week discount attached.
If you're still unsure about Oxenfree 2, why not check out our review?
Elsewhere, World of Warcraft: Dragonflight is still on sale on Battle.net. The best of Square Enix is available from the Humble Store. Games like Tchia and Super Dungeon Maker are on sale on Fanatical. Plus, the Ubisoft Summer Sale continues!
Here's our selection of this weekend's PC deals:
Blizzard
- World of Warcraft: Dragonflight - $24.99 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2 Carbot Complete Bundle - $9.99 (19% off)
- Heroes of the Storm: Welcome to the Nexus Bundle - $15.99 (70% off)
- Heroes of the Storm: Heroic Reinforcement Bundle - $39.99 (70% off)
Epic Games Store
- Train Valley 2 - FREE until 7/20
- Doom 3 - $3.99 (60% off)
Fanatical
Build Your Own Platinum Bundle! For the month of July, select from the following games: Soulstice, Tails of Iron, Garden story, Tyrant's Blessing, Floppy Knights, Battle Axe, Wall World, NecroBouncer, Beyond the Long Night, Camp Canyonwood, Severed Steel, Unsouled, Escape the Backrooms, Them's Fightin' Herds, Kitaria Fables, and Plebby Quest: The Crusades. Select 3 for $9.99, 5 for $14.99, or 7 for $19.99. DRMs vary.
- Tchia [Epic] - $22.49 (25% off)
- Super Dungeon Maker [Steam] - $13.19 (34% off)
- River City Girls 2 [Steam] - $16.39 (59% off)
- One Piece Odyssey [Steam] - $31.19 (48% off)
- Warhammer 40K: Darktide [Steam] - $31.49 (21% off)
- Dying Light 2: Stay Human [Steam] - $25.19 (58% off)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 - $19.19 (68% off)
- Sifu [Steam] - $27.19 (32% off)
- Pac-Man World Re-PAC [Steam] - $17.09 (43% off)
- Evil Genius 2: World Domination [Steam] - $29.39 (27% off)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 9 [Steam] - $22.04 (27% off)
- Chorus [Steam] - $14.39 (64% off)
- Tales of Arise [Steam] - $17.39 (71% off)
- Tekken 7 Definitive Edition [Steam] - $14.84 (87% off)
- Subnautica Below Zero [Steam] - $14.99 (50% off)
- Subnautica [Steam] - $14.99 (50% off)
- The Forgotten City [Steam] - $9.24 (63% off)
- Payday 2 Legacy Collection [Steam] - $12.53 (84% off)
Gamebillet
- Street Fighter 6 [Steam] - $49.83 (17% off)
- Resident Evil 4 (2023) [Steam] - $48.96 (18% off)
- Warhammer 40K: Darktide [Steam] - $26.01 (35% off)
- Dark Souls Remastered [Steam] - $27.99 (30% off)
- Riders Republic [Ubisoft] - $15.00 (75% off)
- Return to Monkey Island [Steam] - $19.96 (20% off)
- Cult of the Lamb [Steam] - $18.71 (25% off)
- Inscryption [Steam] - $13.96 (30% off)
- Death Stranding Director's Cut [Steam] - $30.49 (24% off)
- Days Gone [Steam] - $34.99 (30% off)
- The Crew 2 Gold Edition [Ubisoft] - $9.00 (90% off)
Gamersgate
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection [Steam] - $21.59 (46% off)
- Sifu [Steam] - $29.99 (25% off)
- Riders Republic [Ubisoft] - $13.34 (78% off)
- Chorus [Steam] - $22.79 (43% off)
- Warhammer: Vermintide 2 [Steam] - $5.99 (80% off)
- Frostpunk GOTY Edition [Steam] - $12.13 (73% off)
- Castlevania Advance Collection [Steam] - $10.79 (46% off)
- Castlevania Anniversary Collection [Steam] - $3.59 (82% off)
- Contra Anniversary Collection [Steam] - $3.59 (82% off)
GamesPlanet
- Crusader Kings 3 [Steam] - $23.50 (53% off)
- Marvel's Avengers Definitive Edition [Steam] - $5.75 (86% off)
- Stellaris [Steam] - $9.75 (76% off)
- Find the full list of weekly deals on GamesPlanet.
GOG.com
- Warhammer 40K: Dawn of War 2 Grand Master Collection - $19.99 (75% off)
- Prey - FREE! from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 7/24)
- Neverwinter Nights Enhanced Edition - FREE! from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 7/19)
- Necromunda: Hired Gun - $13.99 (65% off)
- Dicey Dungeons - $3.44 (77% off)
- Curse of the Dead Gods - $6.99 (65% off)
- Haven - $12.49 (50% off)
- Tropico 6 - $15.99 (60% off)
- Homeworld Remastered Collection - $8.74 (75% off)
Green Man Gaming
Use the coupon code JULY17 to get 17% off of all PC games. Exclusions apply.
- Powerwash Simulator [Steam] - $19.99 (20% off)
- One Piece Odyssey [Steam] - $30.95 (48% off)
- Blood Bowl 3 [Steam] - $22.39 (22% off)
- Ravenswatch [Steam Early Access] - $15.59 (22% off)
- Life is Strange: True Colors [Steam] - $24.00 (60% off)
- Life is Strange Remastered Collection [Steam] - $20.00 (50% off)
- Tekken 7 Definitive Edition [Steam] - $14.19 (87% off)
- Sleeping Dogs Definitive Edition [Steam] - $3.00 (85% off)
Humble Bundle
Subscribe to Humble Choice for $11.99 each month. For the month of July, you'll receive Temtem, The Outer Worlds: Spacer’s Choice Edition, Yakuza 4 Remastered, Roadwarden, Merchant of the Skies, Ozymandias: Bronze Age Empire Sim, Kraken Academy, and Shotgun King: The Final Checkmate. DRMs vary. Humble Choice members also save extra on most purchases from the Humble Store.
Pay $10 or more for Terror of Hemasaurus, Pinball FX Indiana Jones: The Pinball Adventure Legacy Bundle, The House of the Dead Remake, and Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate. Pay $15 or more to also receive River City Girls, Redout 2, and Trail Out. These activate on Steam.
Pay $7 or more for Voltage High Society and Cloudpunk. Pay $10 or more to also receive Severed Steel and Ghostrunner. Pay $15 or more to also receive Gungrave G.O.R.E., Observer: System Redux, and ANNO: Mutationem. These activate on Steam.
- Square Enix Publisher Sale
- Octopath Traveler 2 [Steam] - $44.99 (25% off)
- Forspoken [Steam] - $34.99 (50% off)
- Crisis Core: Final Fantasy 7 Reunion [Steam] - $34.99 (30% off)
- Live A Live [Steam] - $34.99 (30% off)
- Powerwash Simulator [Steam] - $19.99 (20% off)
- Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade [Steam] - $39.89 (43% off)
- Strange of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin [Steam] - $27.99 (30% off)
- Actraiser Renaissance [Steam] - $17.99 (40% off)
- Triangle Strategy [Steam] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Life is Strange: True Colors [Steam] - $23.99 (60% off)
- Outriders Worldslayer [Steam] - $29.99 (50% off)
- More from the Humble Store's Square Enix Summer Sale.
- Yakuza Chronicles Sale
- Like A Dragon: Ishin [Steam] - $41.99 (30% off)
- Yakuza Remastered Collection Bundle [Steam] - $13.66 (66% off)
- Yakuza: Like A Dragon [Steam] - $14.99 (75% off)
- Yakuza 0 [Steam] - $4.99 (75% off)
- Yakuza Kiwami 2 [Steam] - $7.49 (75% off)
- More from the Humble Store's Yakuza Chronicles Sale.
- Firaxis Week
- Marvel's Midnight Suns [Steam/Epic] - $23.99 (60% off)
- Sid Meier's Civilization 6 Anthology Edition [Steam/Epic] - $29.99 (70% off)
- XCOM Ultimate Collection [Steam] - $19.36 (87% off)
- Gearbox Franchise Sale
- Tiny Tina's Wonderlands [Steam/Epic] - $19.79 (67% off)
- New Tales from the Borderlands [Steam/Epic] - $19.99 (50% off)
- Borderlands 3 Ultimate Edition [Steam/Epic] - $29.99 (70% off)
- Tales from the Borderlands [Steam/Epic] - $14.99 (25% off)
Ubisoft Store
Get $10 USD in Ubisoft Wallet Rewards when you spend $19.99 USD with your Ubisoft Wallet during the Ubisoft Summer Sale.
- Ubisoft Summer Sale
- The Settlers: New Allies - $38.99 (35% off)
- Far Cry 6 - $15.00 (75% off)
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla - $15.00 (75% off)
- Riders Republic - $15.00 (75% off)
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege Deluxe Edition - $9.90 (67% off)
- Watch Dogs Legion - $9.00 (85% off)
- Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Breakpoint - $12.00 (80% off)
- Anno 1800 Gold Edition Year 4 - $32.00 (60% off)
- More from the Ubisoft Store's Summer Sale.
Steam
- Oxenfree 2: Lost Signals - $14.99 (25% off)
- Octopath Traveler 2 - $44.99 (25% off)
- Super Mega Baseball 4 - $34.99 (30% off) (FREE WEEKEND until 7/16 @ 10AM PT)
- Warhammer 40K: Darktide - $27.99 (30% off)
- A Plague Tale: Requiem + A Plague Tale: Innocence - $31.49 (55% off)
- LEGO Franchise Sale
- LEGO 2K Drive - $47.99 (20% off)
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Galactic Edition - $23.09 (67% off)
- LEGO Bricktales - $14.99 (50% off)
- LEGO DC Super-Villains - $8.24 (85% off)
- LEGO Worlds - $5.99 (80% off)
- LEGO Marvel Collection - $16.93 (85% off)
- LEGO Batman Trilogy Pack - $4.99 (90% off)
- More from the Steam LEGO Franchise Sale.
- It Takes Two - $15.99 (60% off)
- Chivalry 2 - $19.99 (50% off)
- Barotrauma - $17.49 (50% off)
- Scorn - $15.99 (60% off)
- Astroneer - $11.99 (60% off)
- Prison Architect - $5.99 (80% off) (FREE WEEKEND until 7/16 @ 10AM PT)
- DNF Duel - $19.99 (60% off)
- Octopath Traveler - $29.99 (50% off)
- Hell Let Loose - $29.24 (35% off)
- Warhammer: Vermintide 2 - $5.99 (80% off)
- Killing Floor 2 - $7.49 (50% off)
- Turnip Boy Commits Tax Evasion - $5.09 (66% off)
If you've found any deals we might have missed or there's a specific one you wish to highlight, be sure to join the conversation and let us know in the comments.
