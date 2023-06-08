Evening Reading - June 8, 2023

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.
- Summer Game Fest 2023 all announcements, trailers & reveals
- Harmony: The Fall of Reverie review: Striking a balance
- Convergence: A League of Legends Story review: Time is on my side
- Everything announced at Day of the Devs: Summer Game Fest Edition
- Alienware System Shock custom laptop sweepstakes
- GM announces Tesla Supercharger network charging partnership
- 2023 video game release dates calendar
- Indie Megabooth resumes operations following COVID-19 hiatus
- Toxic Commando is a new co-op zombie shooter from the mind of John Carpenter
- Mortal Kombat 1 gets gameplay & Fatality reveal at SGF 2023
Yakuza series is back with Like A Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased his Name. Check out the trailer #SummerGameFest #LikeADragonGaiden pic.twitter.com/yI7dKpQYOU— Shacknews (@shacknews) June 8, 2023
Tupac went so hard on Hit Em Up...
These videos are pretty funny.
Listen to the original song for full effect.
Florida Panthers reporter Samantha Rivera with a vicious stiff arm on unruly Las Vegas fan
Miami reporter Samantha Rivera absolutely STIFF-ARMED an unruly fan during her Game 2 report 😱👏— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) June 6, 2023
(via @JSamanthaRivera, @cbsmiami) pic.twitter.com/1YZFjz7MYV
Neither team should exist. Hockey belongs in booming towns like Cleveland, Ohio.
*Ohio Intensifies*
Ohio cryptic lineage update.— Marc Johnson (@SolidEvidence) June 4, 2023
We’ve made no progress identifying the individual, but we have learned a few things.
1/ pic.twitter.com/IE2GB6CwPO
Of course Ohio is home of Super COVID, or whatever the hell this is.
Cleveland Browns players aren't safe in the streets.
Canton is really something these days... That's quite the large drug bust.
Pride Month continues
gotta be 23-year old lady gaga shuting down a reporter asking a sexist question… this woman raised me😭😭pic.twitter.com/cClfw0Xol8 https://t.co/HMA6q4xhSY— allure (@allurequinn) June 5, 2023
Gaga loves all of her monsters.
All you need is love pic.twitter.com/fLI3pi301A— Gritty (@GrittyNHL) June 5, 2023
Love is all Gritty needs.
In response to all the psycho hate mongers out there, I had to make this drawing.👇👇👇 pic.twitter.com/n6UgVsuyGf— Rob Israel (@robisraelart) June 7, 2023
Nice art, Rob.
- Trump indicted on seven criminal counts in classified documents case
- Summer Game Fest featured no women onstage
- Euro zone enters recession after Germany, Ireland growth revision
- China’s producer prices slump 4.6% in May, worse than expected
- Volvo has unveiled the 2025 EX30 EV
- China’s exports plunge by 7.5% in May, far more than expected
- Freight railroad alert raised to ‘red’ as shippers fear more West Coast port tensions
Reading Rainbow celebrated its 40th anniversary this week, in case you wanted to feel older.
Bowser is 35 years old
A recent instructional video uploaded to Nintendo of America's official YouTube account shows Bowser and Bowser Jr.'s Nintendo Accounts being created, in the process revealing their birthdays: Bowser's birthday is February 5, 1989 and Bowser Jr.'s birthday is March 3, 2010. pic.twitter.com/2rdFWcQLOY— Supper Mario Broth (@MarioBrothBlog) June 5, 2023
Bowser Jr. is 13 years old.
Young Green Day playing a show in high school
Green Day performing live at a high school in 1990 pic.twitter.com/OLrksvk5zs— Historic Vids (@historyinmemes) June 3, 2023
Not bad.
Memes of the Kingdom
June 1, 2023
Today's Memes of the Kingdom section is brought to you by Ascend!
not me thinking i could use ascend on these pic.twitter.com/08y923VDM8— ▴ wes! 🌋 (@maliceguardian) June 3, 2023
More memes.
I imagine this is Ganondorf's motivation for what he does pic.twitter.com/ufc8FxFM1b— Advos (@AdvosArt) June 6, 2023
That's what blackout curtains are for, Dorf.
YAHAHA! https://t.co/rCepxc56s5 pic.twitter.com/XVrMMsf59Q— Ultima📛 | #вʟм (@UltimaShadowX) June 6, 2023
Are pickle tears tasty?
Wild Kingdom
A deers' jump in slow motion pic.twitter.com/nkIgv8YgNK— Interesting As Fuck (@InterestingsAsF) June 4, 2023
Deer's got hops!
June 5, 2023
Farm-to-table hat for cat.
かわいいステップ pic.twitter.com/lJlsWp0Q66— 激かわ動物 (@Gekikawa_Dbts) June 5, 2023
Excited little guy.
leve só o necessário pic.twitter.com/UmdY3sr5xK— gatos fazendo gatices (@gatinarios) June 3, 2023
Ready to go!
