Evening Reading - June 8, 2023

Yakuza series is back with Like A Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased his Name. Check out the trailer #SummerGameFest #LikeADragonGaiden pic.twitter.com/yI7dKpQYOU — Shacknews (@shacknews) June 8, 2023

Tupac went so hard on Hit Em Up...

These videos are pretty funny.

Listen to the original song for full effect.

Florida Panthers reporter Samantha Rivera with a vicious stiff arm on unruly Las Vegas fan

Miami reporter Samantha Rivera absolutely STIFF-ARMED an unruly fan during her Game 2 report 😱👏



(via @JSamanthaRivera, @cbsmiami) pic.twitter.com/1YZFjz7MYV — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) June 6, 2023

Neither team should exist. Hockey belongs in booming towns like Cleveland, Ohio.

*Ohio Intensifies*

Ohio cryptic lineage update.



We’ve made no progress identifying the individual, but we have learned a few things.

1/ pic.twitter.com/IE2GB6CwPO — Marc Johnson (@SolidEvidence) June 4, 2023

Of course Ohio is home of Super COVID, or whatever the hell this is.

Cleveland Browns players aren't safe in the streets.

Police say officers found six KGs of cocaine, 2 KGs of fentanyl, 50 LBs of weed, 6 handguns, $1 million in U.S. currency and jewelry valued at about $100,000.

Source: The Canton Repository

Canton is really something these days... That's quite the large drug bust.

Pride Month continues

gotta be 23-year old lady gaga shuting down a reporter asking a sexist question… this woman raised me😭😭pic.twitter.com/cClfw0Xol8 https://t.co/HMA6q4xhSY — allure (@allurequinn) June 5, 2023

Gaga loves all of her monsters.

All you need is love pic.twitter.com/fLI3pi301A — Gritty (@GrittyNHL) June 5, 2023

Love is all Gritty needs.

In response to all the psycho hate mongers out there, I had to make this drawing.👇👇👇 pic.twitter.com/n6UgVsuyGf — Rob Israel (@robisraelart) June 7, 2023

Nice art, Rob.

Reading Rainbow celebrated its 40th anniversary this week, in case you wanted to feel older.

Bowser is 35 years old

A recent instructional video uploaded to Nintendo of America's official YouTube account shows Bowser and Bowser Jr.'s Nintendo Accounts being created, in the process revealing their birthdays: Bowser's birthday is February 5, 1989 and Bowser Jr.'s birthday is March 3, 2010. pic.twitter.com/2rdFWcQLOY — Supper Mario Broth (@MarioBrothBlog) June 5, 2023

Bowser Jr. is 13 years old.

Young Green Day playing a show in high school

Green Day performing live at a high school in 1990 pic.twitter.com/OLrksvk5zs — Historic Vids (@historyinmemes) June 3, 2023

Not bad.

Memes of the Kingdom

Today's Memes of the Kingdom section is brought to you by Ascend!

not me thinking i could use ascend on these pic.twitter.com/08y923VDM8 — ▴ wes! 🌋 (@maliceguardian) June 3, 2023

More memes.

I imagine this is Ganondorf's motivation for what he does pic.twitter.com/ufc8FxFM1b — Advos (@AdvosArt) June 6, 2023

That's what blackout curtains are for, Dorf.

Are pickle tears tasty?

Wild Kingdom

A deers' jump in slow motion pic.twitter.com/nkIgv8YgNK — Interesting As Fuck (@InterestingsAsF) June 4, 2023

Deer's got hops!

pic.twitter.com/wUyFNnP7nF — Why you should have a cat (@ShouldHaveCat) June 5, 2023

Farm-to-table hat for cat.

Excited little guy.

leve só o necessário pic.twitter.com/UmdY3sr5xK — gatos fazendo gatices (@gatinarios) June 3, 2023

Ready to go!

