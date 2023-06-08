Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Evening Reading - June 8, 2023

It's night time in America, which means it is time for Shacknews Evening Reading.

Asif Khan
Hey Shacknews, it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Tupac went so hard on Hit Em Up...

These videos are pretty funny.

Listen to the original song for full effect.

Florida Panthers reporter Samantha Rivera with a vicious stiff arm on unruly Las Vegas fan

Neither team should exist. Hockey belongs in booming towns like Cleveland, Ohio.

*Ohio Intensifies*

Of course Ohio is home of Super COVID, or whatever the hell this is.

Cleveland Browns players aren't safe in the streets.

Image of FBI-Canton drug bust.
Police say officers found six KGs of cocaine, 2 KGs of fentanyl, 50 LBs of weed, 6 handguns, $1 million in U.S. currency and jewelry valued at about $100,000.
Source: The Canton Repository

Canton is really something these days... That's quite the large drug bust.

Pride Month continues

Gaga loves all of her monsters.

Love is all Gritty needs.

Nice art, Rob.

Actual Evening Reading in the form of articles

Check out some of these interesting stories from across the Internet:

Reading Rainbow celebrated its 40th anniversary this week, in case you wanted to feel older.

Bowser is 35 years old

Bowser Jr. is 13 years old. 

Young Green Day playing a show in high school

Not bad.

Memes of the Kingdom

Today's Memes of the Kingdom section is brought to you by Ascend!

More memes.

That's what blackout curtains are for, Dorf.

Are pickle tears tasty?

Wild Kingdom

Deer's got hops!

Farm-to-table hat for cat.

Excited little guy.

Ready to go!

There you have it, Shacknews. Your Evening Reading for June 8, 2023. Please consider downloading and playing our first official app Shackpets to support our company. The Hero of Time Sticker Pack is available for free on the Shackpets Sticker Store. Also, tune in to our Twitch channel on June 15 for a very special Shacknews Direct video presentation that we hope will surprise and delight our users. 

Screenshot of Shackpets app featuring a cute cockapoo named Sadie on the Latest Pets screen.
Sadie checking in.
Source: Shackpets

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

CEO/EIC/EIEIO

Asif Khan is the CEO, EIC, and majority shareholder of Shacknews. He began his career in video game journalism as a freelancer in 2001 for Tendobox.com. Asif is a CPA and was formerly an investment adviser representative. After much success in his own personal investments, he retired from his day job in financial services and is currently focused on new private investments. His favorite PC game of all time is Duke Nukem 3D, and he is an unapologetic fan of most things Nintendo. Asif first frequented the Shack when it was sCary's Shugashack to find all things Quake. When he is not immersed in investments or gaming he is a purveyor of fine electronic music. Asif also has an irrational love of Cleveland sports.

Hello, Meet Lola