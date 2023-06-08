Toxic Commando is a new co-op zombie shooter from the mind of John Carpenter We'll be riding through the countryside and unloading tons of hot lead on a zombie scourge when Toxic Commando comes out in 2024.

One of the more interesting games to come out of the announcements of Summer Game Fest 2023 was Toxic Commando. Not only is this a new IP in which players will be able to team up to blast waves of zombies as they drive through an infested countryside, but it also comes from the mind of horror legend John Carpenter. We’ll be able to take on the action in 2024.

Toxic Commando was revealed during the events of Summer Game Fest 2023 on June 8, 2023. The brand new IP is by famed horror creative, John Carpenter, known for his cult classic film The Thing; the staple in any horror buff’s favorite, Halloween; and Escape from L.A. starring Kurt Russell.

The trailer showcased some HUD-less footage of four teammates absolutely mowing through zombie-like creatures. The weapons at their disposal? A Humvee with mounted turret, various assault rifles, shotguns, rocket launchers and machetes.

Digging deeper, it looks as though there might be some environmental elements that players will need to fight against. At one point, a vehicle can be seen getting stuck in the mud requiring another vehicle to pull it out and some sort of electrical attacks being thrown around.

Toxic Commando is set to release in 2024 on PC, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 5.