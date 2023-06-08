Indie Megabooth resumes operations following COVID-19 hiatus The pandemic forced Indie Megabooth to go dark, but at Day of the Devs: SGF Edition, the indie developer collective announced its return.

The COVID-19 pandemic was a truly wretched period that wreaked havoc on many people and their way of life. Among the many effects that it had, it forced many companies, organizations, and social groups to either temporarily go dark or close up shop entirely. Indie Megabooth was among the COVID-19 casualties, as it was forced to suspend its operations due to the pandemic's effects on conventions and major events. During Thursday's Day of the Devs, Indie Megabooth announced it is ready to return.



Source: Indie Megabooth

"We're back!" exclaimed Indie Megabooth founder Kelly Wallick during Thursday's Day of the Devs: SGF Edition presentation. "Indie Megabooth has been in hibernation during the pandemic, but we are so excited to announce that we're finally waking up from our big, long slumber and we're ready to move forward with IMB 2.0.

While COVID-19 remains a scourge on society, life is making its best attempt to move forward. This has included the return of major events and trade shows. With events like GDC, PAX, E3 (maybe not so much E3), and others welcoming back live attendees, Indie Megabooth is looking to resume its work in bolstering the indie gaming community once again.

As shown through events like Wednesday's Guerrilla Collective, Thursday's Day of the Devs showcase, and this weekend's Wholesome Direct, the need for signal boosting indie games is greater than ever. While Wallick didn't specify which events Indie Megabooth would be a part of in the future, we're expecting more details on the revamped Indie Megabooth website in the near future.

It's great to see Indie Megabooth back in action and we look forward to their return at the next major show. There's more to cover from Thursday's Day of the Devs: SGF Edition presentation. Look for a full recap once the show is over. We're also covering everything else from Summer Game Fest weekend, so keep it on Shacknews for the latest updates.