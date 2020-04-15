New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Indie MEGABOOTH suspends activities for duration of COVID-19 pandemic

The Indie MEGABOOTH is now suspended indefinitely, but hopefully activities will resume following the curbing of the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Brittany Vincent
1

Indie Megabooth announced today plans to suspend operations due to the current COVID-19 pandemic.

The organization is known best for its massive booths at trade shows that travels around to promote a variety of different indie games. It's been around since 2011 and has shown up at locations like Game Developers Conference and PAX. Since then, it's hosted around 700 indie games and helped them to get exposure.

"After nine years of working on and building the IMB, it was a difficult and disappointing decision to make," said Indie Megabooth founder Kelly Wallick in an announcement post. "Realistically though, we’re a very small team and this situation is bigger than us. Our primary focus right now is to stay healthy and safe through the COVID-19 situation as it’s unfolding."

The team will be working until the end of the month and then will be holding a special "Going Away (for now) Sale" on Steam with several indie games to purchase that the group has promoted in the past, with a selection of 100 games to choose from. The sale is set to begin on May 5 and will go on until May 12.

The closure is indeed unfortunate, but thankfully this isn't goodbye forever. It's just goodbye for now, as it's been for many of the things we've had to bid farewell to as of late. We'll see you again, Indie Megabooth!

Senior Editor

Fueled by horror, rainbow-sugar-pixel-rushes, and video games, Brittany is a Senior Editor at Shacknews who thrives on surrealism and ultraviolence. Follow her on Twitter @MolotovCupcake and check out her portfolio for more. Like a fabulous shooter once said, get psyched!

