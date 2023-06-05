Evening Reading - June 5, 2023

Good evening, Shacknews, it's nighttime, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

Your daily dose of sudoku

Let's watch Simon crack a puzzle!

Model scout critiques strangers

This is much nicer than I thought it would be.

Destiny 2 lore time

What did the Titan see?

Keyes is one of the fastest missions in all of Halo

This one is fun to speedrun. I used to do the shield bump strat.

Solving a Marathon ARG

I'm so keen for Marathon. I'm glad Bungie has created an ARG for the game.

The worst tweet you'll see

I've been burdened by this.

We're getting into the Marathon timeline

Destiny 2 seasonal story fans when you show them marathon infinity timeline chart pic.twitter.com/t5ppELns5m — wiintah 🏳️‍⚧️ (@wiintah) May 26, 2023

So keen to dive into the lore of another excellent Bungie game.

Fossil in a rock

A fortuitously placed fossil.

A 320 million year old Goniatite fossil, County Clare, Ireland. pic.twitter.com/YUPdmflIKi — Cormac's Coast (@cormac_mcginley) June 3, 2023

Beautiful.

It's how much?!

Audience reaction when Apple announced the $3500 price for the headset 😭 pic.twitter.com/GuGUFbN08A — TTI (@TikTokInvestors) June 5, 2023

I love the collective groan.

Escape to another world

waited years to make this joke pic.twitter.com/0ltxBo7fM9 — Kane 謝凱堯 (@kane) June 5, 2023

Time to live in another reality.

