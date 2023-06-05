Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Everything announced at Apple's WWDC 2023 keynote

From the Vision Pro to iOS 17, here are all of Apple's WWDC 2023 announcements.
Donovan Erskine
Apple
1

Apple’s annual Worldwide Developers Conference has arrived, bringing a slew of new product and service announcements from the world’s biggest company. Let’s dive right into everything Apple revealed.

All Apple WWDC 2023 announcements

Here is everything Apple announced during its WWDC 2023 keynote.

15-inch MacBook Air

The newest MacBook Air model is 15 inches and utilizes the company's proprietary M2 chip.

M2 Ultra chip

The M2 Ultra chip.

Source: Apple

The M2 Ultra is the latest and most powerful iteration of Apple's chip. It's featured in the new Mac Pro, which was also revealed during the keynote.

Mac Pro with M2 Ultra

The Mac Pro is an incredibly powerful (and expensive) new Apple computer, packing the M2 Ultra.

iOS 17

iOS 17 adds a handful of interesting new features to the operating system, including Live Voicemails, iMessage search filters, and Standby Mode.

Death Stranding Mac port

Hideo Kojima made a surprise appearance to announce that Death Stranding: Director's Cut is making its way to Mac later this year.

WatchOS 10

A visualization of WatchOS 10's new features.

Source: Apple

The latest update to WatchOS will add Widget Stacks, app updates, and new watch faces.

Vision Pro

After a lot of speculation, Apple announced the Vision Pro, its new augmented reality headset. The company showed off apps like iMessage and Apple TV being used in the product.

That's everything from the 2023 Apple WWDC keynote. For more in-depth stories on the biggest announcements, visit our topic page dedicated to Apple.

