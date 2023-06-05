Apple Vision Pro VR/AR HMD starts at $3499 price point, will ship in 2024 Apple revealed the price for its new Vision Pro headset. It's going to cost a lot.

Monday's WWDC keynote from Apple drew a lot of curiosity when the company revealed its first entry into the VR/AR HMD market. People wondered about its capabilities, but also had some questions regarding the eventual price tag. The tech giant didn't keep people waiting long, revealing that the Apple Vision Pro VR/AR HMD headset would start with a price point of a whopping $3,499 USD.

To give people an idea of how well such a massive entry point went over, here's a look at Apple's stock moments after the Vision Pro's price was announced:

After revealing the Apple Vision Pro, the company went into detail on many of its basic applications, which will be powered by the all-new visionOS platform. The peripheral will be powered by the new R1 chip, which will be paired with the existing M2 chip. It will contain 12 cameras, five sensors, and six microphones to go along with a micro-OLED backplane display that's capable of showing more than 23 million pixels.

However, as impressive as the pitch is, there are many unknowns about the final product. People will naturally have questions about what Apple's headset can do that an existing product like the Meta Quest can't, aside from operating on the Apple ecosystem. That makes the price tag, which costs more than 10 Meta Quest 2s, slightly baffling.

The Apple Vision Pro is set to ship in 2024. We're trying to make heads or tails of today's WWDC 2023 keynote. We'll have a full recap up shortly, and we'll undoubtedly have more to say in the weeks ahead. Keep it on Shacknews for the latest updates.