Evening Reading - May 25, 2023

Stop DM'ing my girl

Some people aren't very careful about sliding into DMs.

Haven't seen this maneuver pulled in any Trucking Simulator games...

I am pretty sure I would have driven off of the cliff.

Tetris x Chicken McNugget in China

What happens when #Tetris meets a Chicken McNugget? 🐔Exclusively available at McDonald’s in China for a limited time, fans can play Tetris on a Chicken McNugget game device! 🕹️ #McDonalds #TetrisMcNugget pic.twitter.com/D59iZYAb7M — Tetris (@Tetris_Official) May 25, 2023

The real question is how many sauce containers come with the thing. Either way, I will pay $50.

Meanwhile at Target...

the world needs her more than ever pic.twitter.com/sKNbpldERM https://t.co/jxXgyxKvkz — alex (@alex_abads) May 24, 2023

The company caved to the demands of right-wing morons earlier this week and removed children's pride clothing to prevent more incidents like this from happening.

Won't someone think of the children?

Actual Evening Reading in the form of articles

Check out some of these interesting stories from across the Internet:

Betty White loved reading.

Memes of the Kingdom

got sent this yesterday and it’s my new favourite https://t.co/NvGPm5rEB3 pic.twitter.com/Zc3My9jKAg — ▴ Nate🧃🦕 (@NateDawg__) May 25, 2023

Who doesn't love some good Zelda memes?

He said he needs to reach his friend! pic.twitter.com/vvRZzravrv — Ting-Lu Stan Account (@csmith03) May 24, 2023

Hit me again.

Again!

I saw this y’all 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/CwArttpaAE — Rachael Bell (@JesseRachaelFL) May 24, 2023

That's the good stuff.

Can't Stop! Won't Stop!

this gamestop in texas has had the same super mario galaxy picture on their window since 2007 pic.twitter.com/czMqIKnVCF — out of context nostalgia (@nostalgicOOC) May 24, 2023

GameStop!

Same but Colorado pic.twitter.com/ehcgEE19sw — Citrus Indiana (@PokemonBrawl) May 25, 2023

Wild Kingdom

best sports highlight of the year

pic.twitter.com/5ndUxNX8dA — parker lyons (@tweetsbyparker) May 24, 2023

Squirrel!

Just a lil guy.

She's the only thing keeping the tower from falling. pic.twitter.com/9OcRO8t6U0 — B&S (@_B___S) May 24, 2023

Good girl doing a heck of a job.

Good scritches are good scritches.

What browser do you use?

Putting hats on cats is fun in real life or on Shackpets.

In 1996, an unidentified 8-year-old boy slipped away from his mother, climbed over a barrier, and fell into the Gorilla Enclosure. Due to the 20 ft fall, the boy broke his hand and suffered a deep laceration to his face.



Seven gorillas inhabited the enclosure. Gorillas are known… pic.twitter.com/P1XJdsvhEF — Fascinating (@fasc1nate) May 25, 2023

Gorillas are truly majestic beasts.

Always have some food on hand just in case a monkey steals your glasses.

Kitty!

pic.twitter.com/CWjUkNHsfA — why you should have an animal (@shouldhaveanima) May 24, 2023

D'awww...

Heckin' fast pup!

Steven Spohn perfectly sums up chronic pain

The most misunderstood thing about chronic pain is the "hurt" is not the main issue.



Chronic pain is a thief. It takes your time by making you focus on getting to the next relief point. It steals your joy as it's hard to to be present when all you can think about is the pain. — Steven Spohn (Spawn) (@stevenspohn) May 22, 2023

Steve has a great way with words.

One more thing...



Today is the third anniversary of the murder of George Floyd, and America remains divided. The well-being of our fellow citizens does not appear to be a priority for many people these days, and it is just sad to think that this horrific event of police brutality has lead to damn near no meaningful criminal justice reform. Despite Biden's efforts just last year, even the president had this to say today:

But we know that implementing real and lasting change at the state and local levels requires Congress to act. I urge Congress to enact meaningful police reform and send it to my desk. I will sign it. I will continue to do everything in my power to fight for police accountability in Congress, and I remain willing to work with Republicans and Democrats alike on genuine solutions.

Just in the past year, in my home state of Ohio, we have seen police officers defend the rights of Proud Boys attempting to disrupt drag shows in Columbus, and eight Akron police officers fatally shoot Jayland Walker more than 40 times with zero indictments.

The United States of America can and should do better than this, but this anniversary will likely come and go for years to come without meaningful positive changes in the country's criminal justice system.

