Evening Reading - May 25, 2023

It's night time in America, which means it is time for Shacknews Evening Reading.
Asif Khan
1

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Stop DM'ing my girl

Some people aren't very careful about sliding into DMs.

Haven't seen this maneuver pulled in any Trucking Simulator games...

I am pretty sure I would have driven off of the cliff.

Tetris x Chicken McNugget in China

The real question is how many sauce containers come with the thing. Either way, I will pay $50.

Meanwhile at Target...

The company caved to the demands of right-wing morons earlier this week and removed children's pride clothing to prevent more incidents like this from happening.

Won't someone think of the children?

Actual Evening Reading in the form of articles

Check out some of these interesting stories from across the Internet:

Betty White loved reading.

Memes of the Kingdom

Who doesn't love some good Zelda memes?

Hit me again.

Again!

That's the good stuff.

Can't Stop! Won't Stop!

GameStop!

Wild Kingdom

Squirrel!

Just a lil guy.

Good girl doing a heck of a job.

Good scritches are good scritches.

What browser do you use?

Putting hats on cats is fun in real life or on Shackpets.

Gorillas are truly majestic beasts.

Always have some food on hand just in case a monkey steals your glasses.

Kitty!

D'awww...

Heckin' fast pup!

Steven Spohn perfectly sums up chronic pain

Steve has a great way with words.

One more thing...

Today is the third anniversary of the murder of George Floyd, and America remains divided. The well-being of our fellow citizens does not appear to be a priority for many people these days, and it is just sad to think that this horrific event of police brutality has lead to damn near no meaningful criminal justice reform. Despite Biden's efforts just last year, even the president had this to say today:

But we know that implementing real and lasting change at the state and local levels requires Congress to act. I urge Congress to enact meaningful police reform and send it to my desk. I will sign it. I will continue to do everything in my power to fight for police accountability in Congress, and I remain willing to work with Republicans and Democrats alike on genuine solutions.

Just in the past year, in my home state of Ohio, we have seen police officers defend the rights of Proud Boys attempting to disrupt drag shows in Columbus, and eight Akron police officers fatally shoot Jayland Walker more than 40 times with zero indictments

The United States of America can and should do better than this, but this anniversary will likely come and go for years to come without meaningful positive changes in the country's criminal justice system.

There you have it, Shacknews. Your Evening Reading for May 25, 2023. Please consider downloading and playing our first official app Shackpets to support our company. The Hero of Time Sticker Pack is available for free on the Shackpets Sticker Store.

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

CEO/EIC/EIEIO
CEO/EIC/EIEIO

Asif Khan is the CEO, EIC, and majority shareholder of Shacknews. He began his career in video game journalism as a freelancer in 2001 for Tendobox.com. Asif is a CPA and was formerly an investment adviser representative. After much success in his own personal investments, he retired from his day job in financial services and is currently focused on new private investments. His favorite PC game of all time is Duke Nukem 3D, and he is an unapologetic fan of most things Nintendo. Asif first frequented the Shack when it was sCary's Shugashack to find all things Quake. When he is not immersed in investments or gaming he is a purveyor of fine electronic music. Asif also has an irrational love of Cleveland sports.

