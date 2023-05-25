Shacknews Presents: Pop! Goes the Culture! Episode 100 - Spicy Wing Challenge We're celebrating episode 100 of Pop! Goes the Culture! with a movie/TV trivia contest with a spicy twist.

It's a very special Thursday here at the Shack! Our weekly film and TV news discussion show is celebrating episode 100! Hosts Donovan and Greg will be eating spicy wings as they answer trivia questions in the Ultimate Generational Gap Challenge. Get ready for a fiery hot episode of Pop! Goes the Culture!

Episode 100 of Pop! Goes the Culture! goes live on the Shacknews Twitch Channel today at 1 p.m. PT/ 4 p.m. ET. The stream is available to watch right here using the embed below.

Here’s a rundown of some of the news topics featured on today’s episode of Pop! Goes the Culture!:

It'll be a shorter news roundup this week, as the majority of our show will be the Ultimate Generational Gap Challenge. Greg and Donovan will ask each other 15 movie/TV trivia questions in an extended form of our staple closing segment. When a host gets a question wrong, they have to eat increasingly spicy hot wings. Each host gets three saves that they can call it at any time to avoid having to eat a wing. It might be painful for us, but it'll be hilarious for you. You won't want to miss it!

Thank you for supporting Pop! Goes the Culture! and getting us to episode 100! We love doing this show and are excited to do many more episodes in the future. If you'd like to show some extra support, consider subscribing. If you're an Amazon Prime member, you can do so at no additional charge thanks to Twitch Prime!

Grab some milk, it's time for Episode 100 of Pop! Goes the Culture!