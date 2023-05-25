Ikumi Nakamura on designing content for Dead by Daylight We got to speak with UNSEEN creative director Ikumi Nakamura on designing new character skins for Dead by Daylight's upcoming updates.

Ikumi Nakamura is a beloved face in the gaming community, and the world is waiting to see what she accomplishes with her new studio UNSEEN. However, ahead of that goodness, Nakamura is lending her talents to Behaviour Interactive. The developer is collaborating with Nakamura to create new skins for Dead by Daylight which were announced alongside its 7-year anniversary content. We got to sit down with Nakamura herself on video and ask her about how the collaboration came to be, how she came up with her designs, and even a little bit about what’s happening with UNSEEN.

When it came to the collaboration on Dead by Daylight content, Nakamura claims Behaviour Interactive reached out to her and she was delighted to take part. She asked Behaviour to show her which characters they’d like her to make content for, and then she went from there, designing a high school gang-style costume for Legion, a cursed samurai demon for the Oni, and a biker-inspired outfit for Yui Kimura.

Nakamura also shared that while she feels pretty comfortable in horror, the Dead by Daylight collaboration is completely unrelated to her endeavors with her new UNSEEN studio. The studio is working on something altogether different from the horror found in Dead by Daylight. That said, Nakamura also shared that she would love to collaborate more with Behaviour Interactive. When asked what she would like to do, Nakamura shared that she would love to conceive a killer for Dead by Daylight from the ground up, mechanics and all. One can certainly hope this happens someday, but until then, Nakamura’s skins for Legion, Oni, and Yui will be launching in Dead by Daylight at a future, as-of-yet-undetermined date.

