Alan Wake 2 will be a digital-only release to keep price down Remedy claims nixing physical editions of Alan Wake 2 helps the studio reduce costs, among several other reasons.

In an interesting new move following the latest reveal of Alan Wake 2 yesterday, Remedy Entertainment and Epic Games also announced that they wouldn’t be producing physical copies of the game for launch. Alan Wake 2 will be a digital-only release and the developers have released a FAQ webpage going into some details on why. Mainly, not producing physical copies of Alan Wake 2 will supposedly help them keep the cost of the game down from the $70 premium price that has been contentious among buyers as of late.

Remedy Entertainment and Epic Games Publishing released the FAQ webpage for Alan Wake 2 following its trailer in the PlayStation Showcase 2023 presentation on May 25, 2023. A good way down the list, Remedy addresses the matter of Alan Wake 2 being a digital-only release in detail:

There are many reasons for this. For one, a large number of have shifted to digital only. You can buy a Sony PlayStation 5 without a disc drive and Microsoft’s Xbox Series S is a digital only console. It is not uncommon to release modern games as digital-only.



Secondly, not releasing a disc helps keep the price of the game at $59.99 / €59.99 and the PC version at $49.99 / €49.99.

Remedy Entertainment explains that one of the main reasons for a digital-only release of Alan Wake 2 is to keep the cost of the game down.

Source: Remedy Entertainment

Remedy goes on to add that, given the trend of day-one patches and other fixes that come shortly after or on the day of release, it didn’t want to ship a disc which would have players downloading further content anyways.

“We did not want to ship a disc product and have it require a download for the game — we do not think this would make for a great experience either,” Remedy explained.

It’s likely to be a stick in the craw of collectors who wished to have Alan Wake 2 on their shelf in addition to being in their gaming libraries, but it also doesn’t seem like something Remedy is going to change its mind on immediately. With an October 2023 release date set for the game and a gameplay showcase confirmed for Summer Game Fest 2023, stay tuned for more Alan Wake 2 coverage as it drops, right here at Shacknews.