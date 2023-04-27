Evening Reading - April 27, 2023

Good evening, Shacknews, it's night time, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.
And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!
Jedi teaching Jedi
Let the Jedi Coaching Sessions begin! @MarkHamill stopped by to give @CameronMonaghan a few pointers in his role as Cal Kestis! 🫴#StarWarsJediSurvivor - Available April 28 pic.twitter.com/vBInjBfNcd— EA Star Wars (@EAStarWars) April 27, 2023
Love seeing Mark Hamill still popping up in Star Wars stuff, even if it's just a fun social promo.
Speaking of Jedi...
You’ve been chosen. pic.twitter.com/JHFVSEWB6n— Fortnite (@FortniteGame) April 27, 2023
Couldn't think of a better skin to use while battling kids in Fortnite.
New Transformers: Rise of the Beasts trailer
UNITE or FALL. Watch the new trailer for #Transformers: #RiseOfTheBeasts - in theatres June 9.— Transformers (@transformers) April 27, 2023
Sign up for EXCLUSIVE content and updates: https://t.co/dao3KR82ag pic.twitter.com/qEzq3BfY1G
Thoughts? I'm still optimistic given the talent involved.
Football news!
We’ve agreed in principle on a 5-year contract extension with QB @Lj_era8‼️— Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) April 27, 2023
😈😈😈😈 pic.twitter.com/tQj1Rzqcha
As a Ravens fan, my day is made.
Marvel Snap OTA balance changes
Our latest OTA balance update is live and we've made four changes to keep things fresh! 🧵— MARVEL SNAP (@MARVELSNAP) April 27, 2023
-Shanna
[Previous]
🔵 Cost: 4
🔶 Power: 2
🔹On Reveal: Add a random 1-Cost card to each location.
[New]
🔵 Cost: 4
🔶 Power: 4
🔹On Reveal: Add a random 1-Cost card to each location.
I'm digging these changes, I finally have a reason to play Shanna.
GameBoy Color facts and trivia
Love these videos, this one is a lot of fun!
Happy 5 years to Infinity War
It’s 2023… which means it’s the 5th anniversary of Marvel Studios' Avengers: #InfinityWar. pic.twitter.com/qGr4UurFql— Disney+ (@DisneyPlus) April 27, 2023
Can't believe it's been that long, I still remember all of the anticipation and hype!
