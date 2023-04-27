Evening Reading - April 27, 2023

Good evening, Shacknews, it's night time, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

Jedi teaching Jedi

Let the Jedi Coaching Sessions begin! @MarkHamill stopped by to give @CameronMonaghan a few pointers in his role as Cal Kestis! 🫴#StarWarsJediSurvivor - Available April 28 pic.twitter.com/vBInjBfNcd — EA Star Wars (@EAStarWars) April 27, 2023

Love seeing Mark Hamill still popping up in Star Wars stuff, even if it's just a fun social promo.

Speaking of Jedi...

Couldn't think of a better skin to use while battling kids in Fortnite.

New Transformers: Rise of the Beasts trailer

UNITE or FALL. Watch the new trailer for #Transformers: #RiseOfTheBeasts - in theatres June 9.



Sign up for EXCLUSIVE content and updates: https://t.co/dao3KR82ag pic.twitter.com/qEzq3BfY1G — Transformers (@transformers) April 27, 2023

Thoughts? I'm still optimistic given the talent involved.

Football news!

We’ve agreed in principle on a 5-year contract extension with QB @Lj_era8‼️



😈😈😈😈 pic.twitter.com/tQj1Rzqcha — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) April 27, 2023

As a Ravens fan, my day is made.

Marvel Snap OTA balance changes

Our latest OTA balance update is live and we've made four changes to keep things fresh! 🧵



-Shanna

[Previous]

🔵 Cost: 4

🔶 Power: 2

🔹On Reveal: Add a random 1-Cost card to each location.



[New]

🔵 Cost: 4

🔶 Power: 4

🔹On Reveal: Add a random 1-Cost card to each location. — MARVEL SNAP (@MARVELSNAP) April 27, 2023

I'm digging these changes, I finally have a reason to play Shanna.

GameBoy Color facts and trivia

Love these videos, this one is a lot of fun!

Happy 5 years to Infinity War

Can't believe it's been that long, I still remember all of the anticipation and hype!

