Armored Core 6 Fires of Rubicon gets August release date FromSoftware has confirmed an August 2023 release date for Armored Core 6.

One of the more surprising game reveals in recent memory was the announcement of Armored Core 6 Fires of Rubicon. Coming off the smash success of Elden Ring, FromSoftware is returning to one of its dormant franchises. Originally given a tentative 2023 release window, it has now been confirmed that Armored Core 6 Fires of Rubicon will be released this August.

In a new trailer released this morning, FromSoftware announced that Armored Core 6 Fires of Rubicon will be released on August 25, 2023. This comes after rumors began to circulate earlier this week that the new Armored Core could launch in August. The trailer shows off the diverse locations featured in the game, as well as the various mechs that will be duking it out. We also get a light story tease with the quote "Augmented human C4-621 has awakened."

Armored Core 6 was first announced during The Game Awards in December 2022. It’s the first installment in the Armored Core series since 2013’s Armored Core: Verdict Day, and the rare non-Soulslike from FromSoftware in the modern era.

Its August release date puts Armored Core 6 roughly a year and a half after the launch of Elden Ring, which took home Game of the Year at Shacknews in 2022. FromSoftware recently announced that it was working on a DLC for the action-adventure game.

With its August 25 release date locked in, Armored Core 6 joins a stacked summer of video game releases that includes Diablo 4, Street Fighter 6, and Final Fantasy 16. With less than four months until launch, stick with Shacknews as we await more details on Armored Core 6 Fires of Rubicon.