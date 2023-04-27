PS VR2 will be available at local retailers soon, says Sony Up to this point, the PlayStation VR2 had been mostly available through the PlayStation Direct website.

It looks like PlayStation is gearing up for a big push of the PS VR2 headset to local retailers and markets outside of the PlayStation Direct website. Today, Sony announced that the PlayStation VR2 will soon be in stock at retailers worldwide. This would mark the next major push of the headset since it launched earlier this year.

Sony announced the PS VR2 coming to local retailers via a tweet on the PlayStation Twitter on April 27, 2023. According to the announcement, the PlayStation VR2 will soon be available to buy at physical locations such as Target, Best Buy, and other approved PlayStation retailers worldwide. It is, of course, also still available to buy directly from Sony via the PlayStation Direct store, alongside accessories and games for the device.

Source: PlayStation

The PlayStation VR2 has been an interesting new chapter in VR HMD technology. We were highly impressed with the device when we reviewed it back in February 2023. We even just had our first Indie-licious stream with a PS VR2 game this week with Across the Valley. It continues to be a fun and exciting device and, though rumors suggested it was not doing well before launch with pre-orders or after launch in sales, PlayStation executives have gone on to say that it’s actually doing quite well and could easily outsell the original PlayStation VR.

With the device arriving in retail stores, PlayStation 5 users will at least have better access to the HMD. Want to know more about what’s fun to play on it? Check out our PS VR2 launch games impressions and stay tuned for more updates as they become available.