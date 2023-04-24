ShackStream: Across the Valley has us up at 4:30 milkin' cows on Indie-licious Join us for some VR fun as we go out to the virtual countryside and do some farming in Across the Valley on today's Indie-licious stream!

With the launch of the PlayStation VR2, we’ve gotten ourselves a new era of virtual reality goodness, and it’s opened the way for a delightful array of indie VR offerings. We’re checking out such a game today. Join us as we strap in for some good old wholesome work as we dig into VR farming sim, Across the Valley, on today’s episode of the Indie-licious ShackStream!

Across the Valley comes to us from FusionPlay, who developed and published the game. It came out on April 6, 2023, and is currently available on PS5 via PS VR2 and PC via SteamVR. In this game, players take on the role of a farmer who gains ownership of a virtual plot of land. Players will till soil, plant and harvest crops, and interact with a variety of livestock and other farm animals in a fun and immersive VR setting.

Join us as we play Across the Valley today on Indie-licious as we go live with the game on the Shacknews Twitch channel at 1:45 p.m. PT / 4:45 p.m. ET. You can also watch live below.

Bezos bucks don’t mean much down on the farm - only sweat and hard work. Join us as we put in the virtual toil of honest labor when we go live with Across the Valley on today’s Indie-licious ShackStream.