Snapchat (SNAP) had 383 million daily active users (DAUs) in Q1 2023

In Snapchat's latest earnings report, the company sheds light on its daily active user numbers.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
Snapchat
1

Though it may not have the recognition of a Twitter or Facebook, Snapchat is one of the largest social media platforms out there. Primarily used to send temporary image and video messages, the platform has also grown significantly thanks to its filters and facial recognition technology. In its earnings report for Q1 2023, Snapchat shared its financial figures for the first few months of the year, as well as some analytics. This included the fact that the platform saw 383 million daily active users in the quarter.

The stat came out of Snapchat’s Q1 2023 earnings report. In the quarter, daily active user numbers were up 15 percent in year-over-year comparisons. Roughly 383 million people used Snapchat every day. The company states that this growth has been sequential, with users rising in the United States, Europe, and other parts of the world.

The Snapchat logo on a phone screen.

Source: CNN

While Snapchat started out over a decade ago as an app to share photos and videos that would disappear after viewing, the platform has continued to add features over the years. Its use of filters were a major milestone in facial recognition technology and social media advertising, and Snapchat Stories went on to be replicated by Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter. This year, Snapchat introduced its own AI chatbot to compete with the likes of ChatGPT and Bard.

Snapchat’s 383 million daily active users is quite the figure for the social media and technology company. The news came out of its Q1 2023 earnings report, which also showed an EPS beat and revenue miss. For more of the tech finance news coming out this week, stick with Shacknews.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

