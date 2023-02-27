Snapchat is launching its own ChatGPT bot called My AI My AI is a ChatGPT powered bot that'll initially be available exclusively to Snapchat Plus subscribers.

Snapchat is officially getting in on the ChatGPT craze by launching its very own chatbot called My AI. As reported by outlets like The Verge, Snapchat’s “My AI” bot will be pinned to the chat tab above your conversations with friends, and will be exclusively available to Snapchat Plus subscribers to start.

With that being said, there are plans in the future to make My AI available to all Snapchat users according to a statement from Snapchat CEO, Evan Spiegel. “The big idea is that in addition to talking to our friends and family every day, we’re going to talk to AI every day,” Spiegel told The Verge. “And this is something we’re well positioned to do as a messaging service.”

My AI will come with some limitations as well, including having its ability to write academic essays removed, plus restrictions in what it can answer with Snap employees having trained it to adhere to the company’s guidelines and refrain from providing responses that include political opinions, sexually explicit content, violence, swearing, and more.

As noted by The Verge, Snap’s implementation of My AI treats the chatbot more like another friend that users can chat with as opposed to something like a search engine, or educational tool. In the future, Spiegel has noted that Snap will likely incorporate LLMs from others outside of OpenAI and will use the data gathered from the chatbot to “inform its broader AI efforts.”

