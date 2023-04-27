Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2023 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews Hall of Fame: Class of 2022Elden Ring strategy guide
2023 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews Hall of Fame: Class of 2022
Elden Ring strategy guide

Amazon (AMZN) Q1 2023 earnings results beat revenue & EPS expectations

Amazon (AMZN) is out with its Q1 2023 earnings, showing a revenue and EPS beat.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
1

Amazon (AMZN) is one of the latest major companies to come out with its earnings report for the latest quarter. With the first few months of the year now in the rear view mirror, Amazon has released its Q1 2023 earnings report, showing that the company surpassed both revenue and EPS expectations.

Amazon’s (AMZN) Q1 2023 earnings report was shared after the close of markets today on its investor relations page. The report shows that Amazon brought in $127.4 billion of revenue during the quarter against a Wall Street expectation of $125 billion. The company also scored $0.31 in earnings per share, which comfortably beats Wall Street’s estimate of $0.21. Amazon CEO Andy Jassy also provided a statement about the quarter in the report.

An Amazon storefront

With Amazon (AMZN) showing a beat on revenue and EPS in its Q1 2023 earnings report, we’re curious to see what leadership says during the corresponding earnings call. For that and everything else going on in the world of finance this week, stick with us here on Shacknews.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola