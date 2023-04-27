Amazon (AMZN) Q1 2023 earnings results beat revenue & EPS expectations Amazon (AMZN) is out with its Q1 2023 earnings, showing a revenue and EPS beat.

Amazon (AMZN) is one of the latest major companies to come out with its earnings report for the latest quarter. With the first few months of the year now in the rear view mirror, Amazon has released its Q1 2023 earnings report, showing that the company surpassed both revenue and EPS expectations.

Amazon’s (AMZN) Q1 2023 earnings report was shared after the close of markets today on its investor relations page. The report shows that Amazon brought in $127.4 billion of revenue during the quarter against a Wall Street expectation of $125 billion. The company also scored $0.31 in earnings per share, which comfortably beats Wall Street’s estimate of $0.21. Amazon CEO Andy Jassy also provided a statement about the quarter in the report.

There’s a lot to like about how our teams are delivering for customers, particularly amidst an uncertain economy. Our Stores business is continuing to improve the cost to serve in our fulfillment network while increasing the speed with which we get products into the hands of customers (we expect to have our fastest Prime delivery speeds ever in 2023). Our Advertising business continues to deliver robust growth, largely due to our ongoing machine learning investments that help customers see relevant information when they engage with us, which in turn delivers unusually strong results for brands.

With Amazon (AMZN) showing a beat on revenue and EPS in its Q1 2023 earnings report, we’re curious to see what leadership says during the corresponding earnings call. For that and everything else going on in the world of finance this week, stick with us here on Shacknews.