It’s nearly time for Amazon (AMZN) to share its financial earnings for the latest quarter. The company is expected to drop its Q1 2023 earnings report when the markets close today. Shortly thereafter, Amazon executives will hold an earnings call to further discuss these results and potentially answer questions from investors. If you’d like to listen to the call yourself, we’ll show you how to tune into Amazon’s (AMZN) Q1 2023 earnings call.

Listen to the Amazon (AMZN) Q1 2023 earnings call here

Amazon’s (AMZN) Q1 2023 earnings call will take place today, April 27, at 2:30 p.m. PT/5:30 p.m. ET. We’ll be streaming the call on the Shacknews Twitch channel. After the call ends, it’ll be uploaded as a VOD to our YouTube channel. The call is also being streamed on Amazon’s investor relations website, but you’re required to provide some personal information in order to register.

During the call, we can expect to hear Amazon leadership speak about the results of its Q1 2023 report, as well as some guidance for the second quarter. Amazon has its hands in just about every aspect of entertainment, so we’ll be listening closely to hear if there are any project announcements during the call.

That’s how you can listen to Amazon’s (AMZN) Q1 2023 earnings call. If you aren’t able to tune in, you can visit Shacknews’ Amazon topic page for all of the news out of the company’s earnings report and subsequent call. We’re also covering all of the other financial news dropping this week from around the industry.