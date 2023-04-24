Evening Reading - April 24, 2023

Good evening, Shacknews, it's night time, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.
- A Horizon Forbidden West sequel is in development
- Resident Evil 2 & 3's ray tracing options have been restored on Steam
- Angie Smets moves to PlayStation Studios as Head of Development Strategy
- Resident Evil 4 update kills 'scope warp' speedrun glitch
- NetEase allegedly suing Activision Blizzard following licensing deal collapse
- Sega of America employees form AEGIS labor union
- Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising PlayStation beta delayed to improve online netcode
- Apex Legends adds Ballistic to its roster with May's Arsenal update
- Epic Games loses antitrust appeal against Apple as 2021 lawsuit ruling is upheld
And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!
Blue whales > blue checks
Who needs a blue check when you have a BLUE WHALE? pic.twitter.com/qODDgkzqVB— American Museum of Natural History (@AMNH) April 21, 2023
The whale is much cooler.
No parties allowed!
Hey I don’t think my hotel likes parties. pic.twitter.com/CQOAyh1DK9— Mega Ran (@MegaRan) April 22, 2023
I wonder if these people have anything against parties or not?
The old Apple TV remote design
If Steve Jobs were still alive when this thing came out entire divisions of the company would have been fired immediately pic.twitter.com/aItWOQV4q1— Austen Allred (@Austen) April 24, 2023
Yeah, this design had strong post-Steve Jobs Apple energy.
(Film) history repeats itself
“History tends to repeat itself” pic.twitter.com/bq7SI2QZNh— The Film Drunk (@thefilmdrunk) April 24, 2023
Can't wait for the Barbie/Oppenheimer double feature on my birthday,
Scream VI BTS
This is the Gag Reels from #ScreamVI [1-2]— ScreamMovies (@Scream_News_) April 24, 2023
#Scream6 is coming in Digital Tommorow and for some countries will be in Paramount Plus from Tommorow pic.twitter.com/V7iW35QGZs
This cast looks like a lot of fun. Also, I can't wait for the digital release tomorrow!
Carrie Fisher is getting a star on the Walk of Fame.
Carrie Fisher will be honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on May 4.— DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) April 24, 2023
(Source: @Variety) pic.twitter.com/cIJ6sxQKGx
Long overdue.
Pirate Kitty
He be swashbuckling! pic.twitter.com/cJzk60PlRy— Pirate Posting (@pirate_posting) April 24, 2023
That's a ruthless captain, right there.
Dead Meat Horror Awards
This is a few weeks old, but it's a great celebration of all the horror movies that dropped in 2022. Excellent watch.
