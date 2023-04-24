Angie Smets moves to PlayStation Studios as Head of Development Strategy Smets joins PlayStation Studios after nearly two decades with Guerrilla Games.

With the release of the Burning Shores DLC, Guerrilla Games is likely ready to put its primary focus on the studio’s future projects. As Guerrilla moves into its next chapter, the company has announced a major change in leadership. Angie Smets, who served as studio director and executive producer at Guerrilla Games, has left the studio for a new role at PlayStation Studios.

Angie Smets’ departure from Guerrilla Games was announced in an open letter published on the company’s website earlier today. During her time with Guerrilla, Smets oversaw the development and release of multiple titles, including the Horizon series of games. At Sony, she’ll take on the title of Head of Development Strategy. In the announcement, she wrote a message about her time at Guerrilla over the years.



Source: Guerrilla Games

These past two decades at Guerrilla have been an absolute dream. I feel privileged to have worked alongside some of the smartest and coolest people in the industry. I'm so grateful for everything I've learned alongside all the other Guerrillas. We have accomplished so much as a team, and I'm incredibly proud of all the games we've shipped together.

Joel Eschler, Hella Schmidt, and Jan-Bart van Beek will make up Guerrilla’s new management team. Sony Interactive Entertainment just recently acquired Firewalk Studios as it continues to bolster its PlayStation Studios portfolio.

As for what’s going on at Guerrilla, the announcement of Angie Smets’ departure also revealed that the studio is currently working on the next game in the Horizon series, in addition to the previously-confirmed online game. As we await to see what comes of Angie Smets’ new role at PlayStation Studios, as well as Guerrilla Games’ next project, stick with us here on Shacknews.