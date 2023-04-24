Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2023 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews Hall of Fame: Class of 2022Elden Ring strategy guide
2023 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews Hall of Fame: Class of 2022
Elden Ring strategy guide

Angie Smets moves to PlayStation Studios as Head of Development Strategy

Smets joins PlayStation Studios after nearly two decades with Guerrilla Games.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
GameLab
1

With the release of the Burning Shores DLC, Guerrilla Games is likely ready to put its primary focus on the studio’s future projects. As Guerrilla moves into its next chapter, the company has announced a major change in leadership. Angie Smets, who served as studio director and executive producer at Guerrilla Games, has left the studio for a new role at PlayStation Studios.

Angie Smets’ departure from Guerrilla Games was announced in an open letter published on the company’s website earlier today. During her time with Guerrilla, Smets oversaw the development and release of multiple titles, including the Horizon series of games. At Sony, she’ll take on the title of Head of Development Strategy. In the announcement, she wrote a message about her time at Guerrilla over the years.

Aloy firing a bow

Source: Guerrilla Games

Joel Eschler, Hella Schmidt, and Jan-Bart van Beek will make up Guerrilla’s new management team. Sony Interactive Entertainment just recently acquired Firewalk Studios as it continues to bolster its PlayStation Studios portfolio.

As for what’s going on at Guerrilla, the announcement of Angie Smets’ departure also revealed that the studio is currently working on the next game in the Horizon series, in addition to the previously-confirmed online game. As we await to see what comes of Angie Smets’ new role at PlayStation Studios, as well as Guerrilla Games’ next project, stick with us here on Shacknews.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola