Guerrilla Games' Hermen Hulst to take helm of PlayStation Worldwide Studios
The Guerrilla Games co-founder will be taking up the role of President of Worldwide Studios overseeing PlayStation's internal developers.
The Guerrilla Games co-founder will be taking up the role of President of Worldwide Studios overseeing PlayStation's internal developers.
The team's newly-opened second studio will be focused on a new open-world action RPG.
A Kojima Productions presentation at SIGGRAPH shows off the game's graphics capabilities within the Guerrilla Games engine.
Guerrilla Games is already working on the expansion.
How to carry more resources, ammo, outfits, and more in Horizon Zero Dawn
Learn how to gain experience in a snap to make Aloy even more formidable.
Horizon Zero Dawn is a composite of recognizable pieces from other games, but it's much more than the sum of its parts. Our review.
Guerrilla Games goes behind the scenes on its upcoming hunter-meets-mech safari.
New trailer shows of the vistas and some pseudo gameplay to build excitement for a February release.
While speaking about Death Stranding at the PSX 2016 presentation, Kojima dropped some truth bombs.