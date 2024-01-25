Horizon Forbidden West Complete Edition gets March release date on PC The definitive version of Horizon Forbidden West will arrive on PC with the Burning Shores expansion and PC-specific features.

Late last year, PlayStation Studios teased that it was on its way to making Horizon Forbidden West its next major port from PlayStation consoles to PC. Now, we know exactly when it’s coming. The Horizon Forbidden West Complete Edition has been dated for PC. It will be launching in late March and pre-orders will come with a few tidbits of bonus content to go with the fun.

PlayStation announced the PC release date of Horizon Forbidden West Complete Edition in a PlayStation Blog post this week. Horizon Forbidden West Complete Edition will officially launch on PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store on March 21, 2024. What’s more, some special bonuses have been announced for the PC version based on pre-orders and account linking, as listed below:

Blacktide Outfit and Blacktide Bow* (available only with pre-purchase)

Nora Legacy Outfit and Nora Spear* (available only when linking your Steam account to PlayStation Network)

Horizon Forbidden West Complete Edition will feature ultra-wide support on PC that allows for compatibility with up to three-monitor setups.

Source: PlayStation Studios

We learned about Horizon Forbidden West being ported to PC back in September 2023. The developer handling the port is Nixxes Software, which PlayStation Studios has turned to for several high-profile ports of its first-party titles. Nixxes’ previous ports have included Marvel’s Spider-Man, the Miles Morales sequel, and Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart.

In Horizon Forbidden West’s case, Nixxes is also putting in some PC-only features that will take advantage of high-powered rigs. NVIDIA DLSS 3, AMD FSR, and Intel XeSS technology will all be supported, as will ultra-wide support. Specifically, gameplay will be supported in 21:9 ultra-wide, 32:9 super ultra-wide and 48:9 resolutions, meaning you can set the game up for compatibility with triple monitor arrangements.

With the March release date set for the PC version, PC players can look forward to following Aloy’s adventures to save what remains of the world in a couple months. Stay tuned as we continue to watch for further updates leading up to Horizon Forbidden West Complete Edition’s PC release.