New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

Video Game Release Dates 2024Shacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!Shacknews Game of the Year 2023 - The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the KingdomDestiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Video Game Release Dates 2024
Shacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!
Shacknews Game of the Year 2023 - The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide

Horizon Forbidden West Complete Edition gets March release date on PC

The definitive version of Horizon Forbidden West will arrive on PC with the Burning Shores expansion and PC-specific features.
TJ Denzer
TJ Denzer
Image via PlayStation Studios
1

Late last year, PlayStation Studios teased that it was on its way to making Horizon Forbidden West its next major port from PlayStation consoles to PC. Now, we know exactly when it’s coming. The Horizon Forbidden West Complete Edition has been dated for PC. It will be launching in late March and pre-orders will come with a few tidbits of bonus content to go with the fun.

PlayStation announced the PC release date of Horizon Forbidden West Complete Edition in a PlayStation Blog post this week. Horizon Forbidden West Complete Edition will officially launch on PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store on March 21, 2024. What’s more, some special bonuses have been announced for the PC version based on pre-orders and account linking, as listed below:

  • Blacktide Outfit and Blacktide Bow* (available only with pre-purchase)
  • Nora Legacy Outfit and Nora Spear* (available only when linking your Steam account to PlayStation Network)
Horizon Forbidden West
Horizon Forbidden West Complete Edition will feature ultra-wide support on PC that allows for compatibility with up to three-monitor setups.
Source: PlayStation Studios

We learned about Horizon Forbidden West being ported to PC back in September 2023. The developer handling the port is Nixxes Software, which PlayStation Studios has turned to for several high-profile ports of its first-party titles. Nixxes’ previous ports have included Marvel’s Spider-Man, the Miles Morales sequel, and Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart.

In Horizon Forbidden West’s case, Nixxes is also putting in some PC-only features that will take advantage of high-powered rigs. NVIDIA DLSS 3, AMD FSR, and Intel XeSS technology will all be supported, as will ultra-wide support. Specifically, gameplay will be supported in 21:9 ultra-wide, 32:9 super ultra-wide and 48:9 resolutions, meaning you can set the game up for compatibility with triple monitor arrangements.

With the March release date set for the PC version, PC players can look forward to following Aloy’s adventures to save what remains of the world in a couple months. Stay tuned as we continue to watch for further updates leading up to Horizon Forbidden West Complete Edition’s PC release.

Senior News Editor
Senior News Editor

TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since. Between news coverage, he also aides notably in livestream projects like the indie game-focused Indie-licious, the Shacknews Stimulus Games, and the Shacknews Dump. You can reach him at tj.denzer@shacknews.com and also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola