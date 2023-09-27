Horizon Forbidden West journeys onto PC in early 2024 The PC version of Horizon Forbidden West comes alongside a Complete Edition that includes the Burning Shores DLC.

It looks like Horizon Forbidden West is the latest PlayStation Studios title up to head over to PC, and now we have an idea of when. It would make sense given that Horizon Zero Dawn also eventually went over to PC, but Sony officially confirmed the upcoming release of the sequel on the platform. It was announced alongside a Complete Edition that, among other bonuses, will come with the Burning Shores DLC, and it’s slated to arrive on PC in early 2024.

Sony announced the Horizon Forbidden West Complete Edition and PC release window in a new PlayStation Blog post this week. According to the post, Horizon Forbidden West is officially slated to arrive on PC in early 2024. The crew handling the port will be Nixxes Software, which has handled a number of other PlayStation-to-PC ports, including Marvel’s Spider-Man, the Miles Morales sequel, and Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart.

The Horizon Forbidden West Complete Edition launching on PC in early 2024 and October for PS5 players will include the Burning Shores DLC.

Source: PlayStation Studios

Additionally, Sony discussed the Horizon Forbidden West Complete Edition that’s on the way. It’s a package containing most of the Horizon Forbidden West content and bonus content, including the Burning Shores DLC, digital art book and soundtrack, a Horizon Zero Dawn digital comic book, and in-game items in the way of special armors, weapons, and unique poses and face paints for Photo Mode.

Horizon Forbidden West was a delightful continuation of Aloy’s adventures to restart a world-saving agriculture-and-machine hybrid system and save the broken world from complete collapse. We gave it high marks in our Shacknews review and many other critics and players agreed it was a stellar sequel. Even so, it will be interesting to see how its PC counterpart fares; PlayStation Studios doesn’t have a spotless track record of bringing its games to PC when it comes to performance. The PC port of the original Horizon Zero Dawn comes to mind.

Nonetheless, we’ll see for ourselves when Horizon Forbidden West launches on PC in early 2024. Stay tuned as we continue to watch for further updates leading up to the launch window next year.