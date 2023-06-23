Horizon Forbidden West: Burning Shores adds memorial to Lance Reddick Guerrilla Games placed a memorial in-game to honor Reddick, who played Sylens in the game and tragically passed away earlier this year.

Tragedy struck earlier this year when actor Lance Reddick, who supplied the voices of Commander Zavala in Destiny 2 and Sylens in the Horizon series just to name a few, suddenly passed away at the age of 60. Many have mourned his passing and celebrated his contributions to entertainment and fans over the years, but Guerrilla Games is now honoring him with a special memorial inside of Horizon Forbidden West’s Burning Shores DLC. There is now a special spot in the game that honors the deceased actor and thanks him for all he did.

Guerrilla Games posted about the new memorial to Lance Reddick in Horizon Forbidden West: Burning Shores via the studio’s Twitter on June 23, 2023. As of the latest update for the game, there is now a location in Horizon Forbidden West’s Burning Shores DLC where players will discover a memorial to Lance Reddick. For those not in the know, Reddick played Sylens in the Horizon games: a highly notable ally and sometimes obstacle to Aloy’s efforts to save the world that had his own mysterious goals, and troubling means to achieve them.

As of the latest update to Horizon Forbidden West and the Burning Shores DLC, players can now discover a memorial to Lance Reddick in the game.

Lance Reddick gave excellent life to Sylens’ enigmatic nature alongside a wealth of other notable roles the actor delivered in his career. He came back to play Sylens throughout Horizon Forbidden West and the Burning Shores DLC, the latter of which impressed us heavily when it launched earlier this year. Unfortunately, Reddick wasn’t alive to see the reaction to Burning Shores as he passed away in March 2023, a month ahead of the DLC’s launch. Nonetheless, Reddick seems to have had a blast with his roles, sharing enthusiasm with fans on several occasions and even responding to requests to deliver quote in Commander Zavala’s voice for the Destiny community.

The memorial to Reddick in Burning Shores is just one more way fans and collaborators are honoring him, and one fan even shared exactly how to find the memorial. Be sure to check it out if you have the game and celebrate Reddick’s contributions alongside the Horizon community.