Legendary actor Lance Reddick, voice of Commander Zavala in Destiny 2, has passed away Reddick was in the middle of a press tour for John Wick 4 when he passed away from what reports are calling 'natural causes' at 60 years of age.

As reported by TMZ, legendary actor Lance Reddick has passed away in his home at the age of 60. The cause of death is currently unclear, but law enforcement sources told TMZ that it “appears to be natural.”

The news is both tragic and shocking, as Reddick had been in the middle of a press tour for the film John Wick: Chapter 4 in which he plays the character Charon. As noted by TMZ, he was even scheduled to make a guest appearance on The Kelly Clarkson show next week.

Outside of the John Wick films, Reddick has appeared in a multitude of television shows, films, and even video games. Notably, Reddick has served as the voice of iconic Destiny 2 character Commander Zavala, including as recently as the game’s Lightfall expansion.

Reddick shared his passion in voicing Zavala with fans in a number of ways over the years, including in tweets on social media where he honored fan requests to hear the character dig deeper into putting other Destiny 2 characters like Empress Caiatl in their place.

Reddick is not only loved by the Destiny 2 community as the voice of Commander Zavala, he’s also cherished by the Horizon community as well as he’s both the voice and face of Sylens in Zero Dawn and Forbidden West.

Outside of lending his voice and likeness to popular characters in games, Reddick boasts an impressive list of acting credits from portraying Cedric Daniels in The Wire, to Phillip Broyles in Fringe, to recent roles like Albert Wesker in the Resident Evil TV series.

To get a better idea as to the significant impact and weight of Lance Reddick’s passing, we recommend looking over his lengthy list of credits on IMDB. Regardless of where you know him from though, it’s extremely heartbreaking to learn of Lance Reddick’s passing. With this, we’d love to hear from you in Chatty as to what some of your favorite roles that Reddick has played are.

We also send our best wishes to Reddick’s family and loved ones in the wake of his passing. To the legend himself, rest in peace, and thank you from the bottom of our hearts for all of your amazing work over the years as Commander Zavala, as Sylens, and as your incredible self.