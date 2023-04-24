Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

A Horizon Forbidden West sequel is in development

Guerrilla has confirmed that it's working on "Aloy's next adventure."
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
Guerrilla Games
2

Guerrilla had a pretty large shakeup this week as Angie Smets has left the studio after nearly two decades for a role at PlayStation Studios. Smets served as studio director and executive producer during her time with the studio. However, there is one tidbit of information featured in the studio’s announcement of Smets’ departure that gives us a significant piece of information about the future of the Horizon series. Guerrilla has confirmed that a new Horizon game is in development.

Guerrilla Games shared a letter on its website this morning to announce the departure of Angie Smets from the studio. In the final paragraph, the studio states that it’s currently working on the next Horizon game.

Aloy facing multiple robotic and human foes, wielding a spear and a bow.

Source: Guerrilla Games

This is the first time that Guerrilla has confirmed that there will be a sequel to Horizon Forbidden West. The online project, which is set in the Horizon universe, was revealed last year through a hiring call from the studio.

With the critical and financial success of Horizon Forbidden West, it’s no surprise that we haven’t seen the last of Aloy, but fans of the adventure series will surely be happy to have some official confirmation that this journey isn’t quite over. Earlier this month, the Burning Shores DLC was released for Horizon Forbidden West, taking players to post-apocalyptic Los Angeles and adding some new characters to the mix. We found it to be a quintessential experience for Horizon fans in our impressions piece.

It will likely be a long time before we get any concrete details on the next Horizon game, but stick with Shacknews as we wait to see what the team at Guerrilla is cooking up for the sequel.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time.

