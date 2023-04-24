A Horizon Forbidden West sequel is in development Guerrilla has confirmed that it's working on "Aloy's next adventure."

Guerrilla had a pretty large shakeup this week as Angie Smets has left the studio after nearly two decades for a role at PlayStation Studios. Smets served as studio director and executive producer during her time with the studio. However, there is one tidbit of information featured in the studio’s announcement of Smets’ departure that gives us a significant piece of information about the future of the Horizon series. Guerrilla has confirmed that a new Horizon game is in development.

Guerrilla Games shared a letter on its website this morning to announce the departure of Angie Smets from the studio. In the final paragraph, the studio states that it’s currently working on the next Horizon game.



Source: Guerrilla Games

We have full confidence in our new leadership as they steer Guerrilla towards a bright future, expanding the world of Horizon with Aloy's next adventure and our exciting online project.

This is the first time that Guerrilla has confirmed that there will be a sequel to Horizon Forbidden West. The online project, which is set in the Horizon universe, was revealed last year through a hiring call from the studio.

With the critical and financial success of Horizon Forbidden West, it’s no surprise that we haven’t seen the last of Aloy, but fans of the adventure series will surely be happy to have some official confirmation that this journey isn’t quite over. Earlier this month, the Burning Shores DLC was released for Horizon Forbidden West, taking players to post-apocalyptic Los Angeles and adding some new characters to the mix. We found it to be a quintessential experience for Horizon fans in our impressions piece.

It will likely be a long time before we get any concrete details on the next Horizon game, but stick with Shacknews as we wait to see what the team at Guerrilla is cooking up for the sequel.