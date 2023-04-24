Apex Legends adds Ballistic to its roster with May's Arsenal update Apex Legends' next season and character have been revealed by Respawn Entertainment.

Apex Legends continues to grow and evolve as developer Respawn Entertainment adds new characters, maps, and weapons to keep things fresh. While Apex routinely receives smaller updates that include minor additions and adjustments, Respawn has announced Arsenal, the next major update to Apex Legends, is coming in May. Moreover, the new season will add Ballistic as the game’s newest Legend.

The newest Stories from the Outlands video was shared on the official Apex Legends YouTube channel. It introduces us to August Montgomery Brinkman, better known as Ballistic. A former Thunderdome Games competitor, Ballistic decides to come out of retirement and return to the action. Respawn provided more information about Ballistic’s backstory in a press release shared with Shacknews.

Under the name Ballistic, August Montgomery Brinkman was once the greatest competitor in the Thunderdome Games, but in the wake of [the] tragic loss of his brother-in-law, Ballistic retired and retreated into solitude. For 40 years, he remained in hiding until an unexpected event pulled him back in and forced him to make the Syndicate an offer it could not ignore.

Since this is a cinematic trailer, we’re not sure what to expect from Ballistic’s abilities, but that info will come prior to his release. Ballistic will join Apex Legends in Season 17 as the 24th character to join the roster. Season 17 has been officially titled Arsenal and will kick off on May 9, 2023, alongside a major update. For more information on Apex Legends' next season and character, stay with us here on Shacknews.