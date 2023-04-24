Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Apex Legends adds Ballistic to its roster with May's Arsenal update

Apex Legends' next season and character have been revealed by Respawn Entertainment.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
Respawn Entertainment
1

Apex Legends continues to grow and evolve as developer Respawn Entertainment adds new characters, maps, and weapons to keep things fresh. While Apex routinely receives smaller updates that include minor additions and adjustments, Respawn has announced Arsenal, the next major update to Apex Legends, is coming in May. Moreover, the new season will add Ballistic as the game’s newest Legend.

The newest Stories from the Outlands video was shared on the official Apex Legends YouTube channel. It introduces us to August Montgomery Brinkman, better known as Ballistic. A former Thunderdome Games competitor, Ballistic decides to come out of retirement and return to the action. Respawn provided more information about Ballistic’s backstory in a press release shared with Shacknews.

Since this is a cinematic trailer, we’re not sure what to expect from Ballistic’s abilities, but that info will come prior to his release. Ballistic will join Apex Legends in Season 17 as the 24th character to join the roster. Season 17 has been officially titled Arsenal and will kick off on May 9, 2023, alongside a major update. For more information on Apex Legends' next season and character, stay with us here on Shacknews.

News Editor
Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

