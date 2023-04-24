Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising PlayStation beta delayed to improve online netcode Cygames was hoping to launch a beta for the major expansion to Granblue Fantasy Versus this May, but the online play reportedly needs more work.

Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising promises to be the next exciting chapter of Arc System Works and Cygames’ fighting game collaboration, but it looks like the beta planned for this month will be pushed back a bit. Cygames just announced a delay on the planned May beta on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 for Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising, citing issues with online play and a need to improve the game’s netcode.

Cygames and Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising creative director Tetsuya Fukuhara announced the delay of the beta via the Granblue Fantasy Versus official Twitter. While the beta was expect to take place sometime this May on PS4 and PS5 consoles, Fukuhara says the online experience of the game is not where Cygames wants it to be.

The game is currently experiencing stability issues during online play. While we realize that some bumpiness is to be expected during beta testing, we would still like to put our best foot forward and ensure we deliver as enjoyable an experience as possible.

Cygames has said it needs more time to polish up the online experience of Granblue Fantasy Verus: Rising before it launches a beta.

Source: Cygames

Fukuhara went on to share new plans for the rollout of Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising betas and early access:

We will announce a new date as soon as things have settled… In order to test our recent implementation of rollback netcode, we will be launching a closed pre-access beta, followed shortly by an open beta. For those who would like to like to participate in the pre-access beta, registration will open when we announce the updated schedule. Thank you for your patience.

Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising was announced earlier this year in January 2023. It promises the arrival of new characters, a rebalanced roster, new moves, and plenty of further features. Moreover, Cygames has already announced it will have an unofficial tournament on-site at EVO 2023.

While the Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising beta delay may be disappointing, hopefully it allows Cygames to come back with a more enjoyable experience when pre-access beta sessions do launch. Stay tuned for more updates and details on the game right here at Shacknews.