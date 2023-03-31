Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising gets PlayStation online open beta in May Cygames and Arc System Works are hosting an open beta for the upcoming Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising, still set to come out sometime in 2023.

Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising is set to introduce GBVS fans to the next chapter of the game this year, and it looks like we’ll get to play an early version of it soon. Cygames and Arc System Works have announced that an online open beta will be rolling out in May that will be available to PlayStation 4 and 5 players. We should be getting further details for said beta very soon.

Cygames and Arc System Works revealed the upcoming Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising open beta via the latest trailer for the game posted during EVO Japan 2023. Not only did we get a reveal of a new character in the form of Siegfried, who will be a hard-hitting bruiser that can increase his power by sacrificing some of his life meter, but the also learned about the Beta. Cygames and Arc System Works will be rolling the beta out on PS4 and PS5 sometime in May 2023, though no official dates have been set just yet.

Nonetheless, it’ll be an exciting opportunity to see what the next stage of Granblue Fantasy Versus has in store for players. We very much enjoyed the initial game for its simplicity and smart implementation of Granblue RPG elements into a fighting game. Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising is set to give us more than just a brush-up of the original. Set to launch sometime in 2023, new characters will join the roster, new moves and mechanics will be introduced to the existing characters, and there will be other fun activities such as Grand Bruise Legends, which looks like a Fall Guys-style mix of minigames players can play in the community lobbies.

With an open beta confirmed for Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising, all that’s left to do is wait for the dates. We’ll share them as soon as the information becomes available, right here at Shacknews.