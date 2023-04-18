Evening Reading - April 18, 2023

Welcome to the end of Tuesday once again, Shackers. I hope the week has gone well for you so far, but take heart in the fact that we’re about to cross the midway point. Still, you can’t get away without me hitting you with a pipin’ hot round of Evening Reading. I hope you’ll enjoy it as we close down our day of posting proper.

The Regular Show buys Twitter Blue

To be honest, having watched The Regular Show thoroughly, Rigby would absolutely buy Twitter Blue for the clout. Pops probably would too, but only because he might innocently think it sounds neat.

A $787.5 million joke

Fox just spent three-quarters of a billion dollars to prevent Rupert Murdoch and Tucker Carlson from having to swear to tell the truth. — Mark Harris (@MarkHarrisNYC) April 18, 2023

Dominion should have gone all the way with the case. Fox doesn’t even deserve to get away with a grievous wound. Oh well…

So many Kirbies!

new kirby fanart (redraw of my old one) pic.twitter.com/vQru4XsnAB — xin (@kalijifan) April 17, 2023

They are all my best friend and I love them.

The Spohn factor

Honored to give this keynote to 3000 attendees from around the world who listened to my goofy antidotes, imploring them to treat their patients not as patients, but as individuals who just need a little help. Not all heroes wear capes. Some wear scrubs & some use wheelchairs. pic.twitter.com/xznZUTVqOu — Steven Spohn (Spawn) (@stevenspohn) April 17, 2023

Steven Spohn continues to be an inspiration and force of good in the world. We don’t deserve someone so tirelessly awesome.

Dr. Kirby will see you now

I wonder if this happens to Kirby a lot when they check him with the tongue depressor.

Judy Bloom said Superfudge the TERFs

Blume was always a hero of my early days of reading. Glad to see she holds up.

No-show Kong

Funky’s definitely somewhere in the crowd as a cameo. Unfortunately, he doesn’t play a big role. I hope Nintendo fixes that in the next movie. Make the next one “With New Funky Mode!”

