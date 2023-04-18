Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Evening Reading - April 18, 2023

It's nighttime in America, which means it's time for another round of Evening Reading.
TJ Denzer
Welcome to the end of Tuesday once again, Shackers. I hope the week has gone well for you so far, but take heart in the fact that we’re about to cross the midway point. Still, you can’t get away without me hitting you with a pipin’ hot round of Evening Reading. I hope you’ll enjoy it as we close down our day of posting proper.

In case you missed it at Shacknews…

The Regular Show buys Twitter Blue

To be honest, having watched The Regular Show thoroughly, Rigby would absolutely buy Twitter Blue for the clout. Pops probably would too, but only because he might innocently think it sounds neat.

A $787.5 million joke

Dominion should have gone all the way with the case. Fox doesn’t even deserve to get away with a grievous wound. Oh well…

So many Kirbies!

They are all my best friend and I love them.

The Spohn factor

Steven Spohn continues to be an inspiration and force of good in the world. We don’t deserve someone so tirelessly awesome.

Dr. Kirby will see you now

I wonder if this happens to Kirby a lot when they check him with the tongue depressor.

Judy Bloom said Superfudge the TERFs

Blume was always a hero of my early days of reading. Glad to see she holds up.

No-show Kong

Funky’s definitely somewhere in the crowd as a cameo. Unfortunately, he doesn’t play a big role. I hope Nintendo fixes that in the next movie. Make the next one “With New Funky Mode!”

And there you have it. That’s your Evening Reading for this fine Tuesday, April 18, 2023. We hope you enjoyed. Don’t forget that you can support Shacknews for as little as a dollar through Mercury to help keep the site going. Don’t have a dollar? Don’t need one to enjoy Shackpets. It’s our free app on iOS and Android and the Ultimate Battle of Pet Cuteness! It’s a good time to get in as we currently have a Zelda-themed sticker pack you can earn by uploading pictures before the end of April. Come into May and the Tears of the Kingdom launch month dressing your pets in the style of Hero of Time!

A mini-Aussie Shepherd sleeping in her little bed with a big blep.
Flaff was caught bleppin' today, but she doesn't seem to mind. Little cutie.

Thanks for stopping by, friendos. Have a great night, and let us know what you’re up to in the Shacknews Chatty section below!

TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since. Between news coverage, he also aides notably in livestream projects like the indie game-focused Indie-licious, the Shacknews Stimulus Games, and the Shacknews Dump. You can reach him at tj.denzer@shacknews.com and also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

