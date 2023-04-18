Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

The Sims 4 explores greenhouses and basements after passing 70 million players

The Sims 4 reaches a new milestone days ahead of the Greenhouse Haven and Basement Treasures Kit's releases.
Ozzie Mejia
Electronic Arts
Because virtual life is a lot less dreary than real life these days, millions of players have gravitated towards The Sims 4. The game has been out for almost a full decade and has just passed a major milestone. Over 70 million users have logged in to the latest from EA and Maxis, which is a new record for the 23-year-old franchise. On top of that, the team still isn't finished putting out new content.

The Sims 4 passing 70 million players is largely credited to the game's recent shift to the free-to-play model. The base game is now free to download with the main source of income stemming from sales of expansions. The move has led to a 53 percent increase in average weekly users. EA also notes a 75 percent jump in new users from international territories, including various parts of Europe and South America.

Exploring The Sims 4 Greenhouse Haven Kit

This is far from the end of Sims 4 content. The Greenhouse Haven Kit adds some valuable gardening tools to every player's collection, allowing them to cultivate plant life from within the safety of a fancy new glass structure. Meanwhile, the Basement Treasures Kit allows every user to build their own home within their home, designing their own personal space with hand-me-down furniture and other trinkets. The Greenhouse Haven Kit and Basement Treasures Kit will release this Thursday, April 20 on all platforms. Kits typically range for about $4.99 USD each. More details on these add-ons can be found on the Sims website.

More interesting will be what the future holds for EA and Maxis. It's not just that The Sims 4 is inching closer to its ten-year anniversary, but EA has already confirmed that a new entry in the franchise is in development. There are no updates on Project Rene at this time, but it's something we'll continue to monitor, even as The Sims 4 continues to hit new records.

Ozzie has been playing video games since picking up his first NES controller at age 5. He has been into games ever since, only briefly stepping away during his college years. But he was pulled back in after spending years in QA circles for both THQ and Activision, mostly spending time helping to push forward the Guitar Hero series at its peak. Ozzie has become a big fan of platformers, puzzle games, shooters, and RPGs, just to name a few genres, but he’s also a huge sucker for anything with a good, compelling narrative behind it. Because what are video games if you can't enjoy a good story with a fresh Cherry Coke?

