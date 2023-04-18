Nintendo Indie World April 2023 presentation announced for this week On Wednesday, Nintendo will reveal 20 minutes of new indie games coming to the Nintendo Switch.

We’ve got a surprise presentation from Nintendo ahead of us this week. The Nintendo Indie World showcase is returning for an April 2023 showcase, and it’s happening very shortly, giving us a look at the newest indie games that will be coming to Nintendo Switch. No triple A or major first-party titles are expected to be shown during this presentation.

Nintendo announced the next Indie World showcase via the Nintendo of America Twitter on April 18, 2023. According to the announcement, the Nintendo Indie World April 2023 presentation is set to go live on Wednesday, April 19, 2023, at 9 a.m. PT / 12 p.m. ET. It will be shown on the Nintendo YouTube channel, where there is already a placeholder video for the showcase. The presentation is expected to run for around 20 minutes, sharing “reveals, announcements, and updates on indie games for Nintendo Switch.”

Nintendo will be showing off 20 minutes of new indie game reveals, announcements, and news for the Nintendo Switch.

Source: Nintendo

We may not be about to see a new Mario game, or updates on The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, but Nintendo Indie Worlds are still pretty good showcases of other games coming to the system. In the past, we’ve seen hits such as Spelunky 2, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge, and Axiom Verge 2 showcased on Nintendo Indie World presentations, just to name a few. Also, many fans are still holding out hope that a game like Hollow Knight: Silksong might make an appearance.

We’ll see soon enough for ourselves. Tune in tomorrow when the Nintendo Indie World April 2023 presentation goes live, or stay tuned here at Shacknews as we cover reveals and news from the showcase!