Everything leaving Destiny 2 with Lightfall Every quest, unique Exotic, activity, consumable, and more leaving Destiny 2 when Lightfall drops on February 28.

Destiny 2: Lightfall is releasing on February 28, and while a whole lot of new content is coming in, a lot of stuff will be leaving the game and entering the Destiny Content Vault. While we’ve come to expect this, it’s worth knowing exactly what will be leaving Destiny 2 when Lightfall arrives, this way we can plan our playtime accordingly.

Keep in mind that many unlockable items – like Sparrows, Ghosts, etc – are not being removed from your Collections. You get to keep anything you’ve unlocked. What this means is that the way to unlock them will be removed. If you’re preparing for Lightfall, you may also want to consider the following information as you make your plans.

Players should expect a whole lot of things to disappear from Destiny 2 on February 28, 2023 when Lightfall arrives. While Bungie will no longer be retiring expansion pack content, any seasonal elements will be leaving the game. The most noticeable content leaving relates to seasonal campaigns, vendors in the H.E.L.M., seasonal activities, and various quests.

Take a look at our Destiny 2 Season guide for a look at which seasons are related to The Witch Queen, as it is content from those seasons that will be leaving.

Exotics & Catalysts leaving with Lightfall

As with last year, there are fewer Exotics and Catalysts leaving when Lightfall arrives. Furthermore, these aren’t leaving in the traditional sense but will be moved to other activities. What this means is that they will shift from guaranteed drops to luck-based drops at the end of activities like Crucible. Read over out Exotic Catalysts and Masterwork Upgrades guide for where to find these catalysts when the new expansion arrives.

Exotic weapon & Catalysts Name How to acquire Dead Messenger Dead Messenger is awarded for completing Vox Obscura. The Exotic catalyst unlocks from the Master version. Revision Zero Revision Zero is unlocked during the mission, Operation: Seraph's Shield. There are four Exotic catalysts to unlock and each requires access to Operation: Seraph's Shield.

Exotic Ships, Sparrows, and Ghosts leaving with Lightfall

There are a host of Exotic cosmetic items that will be gone when Lightfall rolls around. These Exotics are awarded for completing quests and unlocking various Triumphs.

Exotic Ships, Sparrows & Ghosts Name How to acquire Sovereign Order Ship Applied Psychotronics Triumph Generation's Shadow Ship With Full Sails Triumph Tymbal Lucidae Ship Severance Triumph Trauermarsch Sparrow High Alert: Anomaly Detected quest Ivory Empress Sparrow Rewarded from Vox Obscura Charge of Light Sparrow Rank 16 at the Star Chart and complete all Cryptic Quatrains quests Swashbuckler Shell A Rising Tide quest Coalition Shell Code Breaker Triumph Eidolon Shell #1 Fan Triumph Warsat Shell Rebuilding Rasputin Triumph

Triumphs leaving with Lightfall

While there are Triumphs that refresh each season (like Conqueror which is tied to Grandmaster Nightfalls), the following collection of Triumphs will not be returning:

Vendors leaving with Lightfall



Players should wave goodbye to many of the vendors that have shown up around the world of Destiny 2 over the last year. These vendors can be found in the H.E.L.M. and the Eliksni quarters.

Spider

Crown of Sorrow

Star Chart

Exo Frame

Remember to get as many weapon patterns as you can from these vendors before they leave.

Destinations leaving with Lightfall



While the HELM will undergo a deep clean to get rid of the gunk near the Crown of Sorrow, a few other spots will also miraculously disappear. Make sure you get what you need to from each location.

E.L.M. Wing for the Crown of Sorrow

E.L.M. Wing for the Rasputin Exo Frame

Psisorium

Warmind Launch Facility

Derelict Leviathan

Last City: Eliksni Quarter

Activities leaving with Lightfall



Players have seen a wide variety of activities come to Destiny 2 over the past four seasons. Unfortunately, basically of them will be leaving. The only new activities not leaving are those PsiOps Battlegrounds and Heist Battlegrounds, both of which will be added to the Vanguard Ops playlist.

Nightmare Containment

Ketchcrash

Expeditions

Hideouts The Brute The Sharpshooter The Blademasters The Beast Tamer The Bully The Coward The Scrapworker The Lucent Brood

Sever Missions Shame Reconciliation Grief Forgiveness Rage Resolve

Vox Obscura

Operation: Seraph's Shield

Operation Missions Operation: Diocles Operation: Archimedes Operation: Son of Saturn Operation: Sancus



All Seasonal consumables & currencies leaving with Lightfall



Each season in Destiny 2 has added at least three new types of currencies for players to collect and track along their journey. From currency for Umbral engrams to currencies for unlocking perks at a vendor, these will no longer be usable in the game. You must manually discard these from your inventory when Lightfall arrives:

Psychogenic Intel

Risen Umbral Energy

Insight

Synaptic Spear

Nightmare Harvester

Vestiges of Dread

Figments of Darkness

Opulent Umbral Energy

Opulent Keys

Captain's Atlas

Small, Medium, and Large Treasure Beacons

Treasure Maps

Crude Cipher

Crude Cipher Fragment

Map Fragments

Repute

Plundered Umbral Energy

Treasure Coordinates

Seraph Cipher

Exo Frame Module

Seraph Key Codes

Resonance Amp

Resonate Stems

Seraphic Umbral Energy

As you can see, there are quite a few things leaving Destiny 2 when Lightfall arrives. A lot of this stuff is entering the Destiny Content Vault but some will find a new home in the Monuments to Lost Light or through other sources in the game. If there is something on this list you really want, make sure you get it before the next expansion arrives on February 28, 2023. And if you’re one of those players that wants to be ready for the release, check out our guide on how to prepare for Lightfall. There’s also our Destiny 2 Strategy Guide for literally everything you need to know.