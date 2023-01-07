Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Weekend Discussion - January 7, 2023

The first weekend of 2023 is here and so is a hefty Weekend Discussion!
Happy Saturday everyone! The first weekend of 2023 is here and there's been plenty of incredible news and content on display here at Shacknews. Let's dive into it all.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

Pop! Goes the Culture! returned this week and our two hosts Greg & Donovan had plenty to say about the first trailer for the newest film in the Evil Dead franchise, Evil Dead Rises. I'm personally looking forward to this one as a fan of the 2013 reboot.

You can also check out the full trailer below. 

And Now...The Internet

I have to lead a fresh year of this segment with an element of our Best Game of 2022, Elden Ring! The collab on display should make the Pokémon fans like Donovan pretty happy. Take a look and let me know what you think.

I am always highly impressed by Super Louis 64's peripheral builds in general but the FF7 Buster Sword controller he created that actually works with Final Fantasy 7 Remake is truly something amazing to see in action. 

Apparently, the classic mystery board game, Clue has gotten a visual overhaul. 

It's not a juicy Weekend Discussion without something truly random to talk about. This next reveal takes the cake in that department. If you had to choose a movie to have a ridiculous amount of copies of, what movie would you choose? Let me know in the comment section below.

We are basically a week away from the premiere of The Last of Us TV show on HBO Max and everything I've seen from the production has been impressive so far. Check out the "Invitation to Set" featurette for another sneak peek at the show. 

