Evening Reading - January 3, 2023

Welcome to 2023 and the latest big year for Shacknews, friendos. We're back and firing on all cylinders today. The news is flowing, the content machine is spinning, and we've got a dynamite year of games and fun ahead of us. That said, our first day back is in the bag. We're coming to the end of this fine Tuesday, and that means it's time for another round of Evening Reading.

In case you missed it at Shacknews…

And now… More stuff from The Internet!

Training… and bowling!

As is usually the case, Goro Daimon is correct. Thank you for the wisdom, SNK’s best Judo dad.

Nostalgic yahoos

Gonna clean up this 1990 SUPER MARIO BROS 3 Happy Meal counter display today. One of the best sets of toys McDonald’s ever made. pic.twitter.com/qM2D8vrSjO — Consumer Time Capsule (@consumertc) January 2, 2023

McDonald’s had some pretty great Happy Meal displays back in the day. Wish I’d seen this one when it came out.

Forbidden sea appliances

Melibe viridis is a carnivorous sea slug with a gelatinous vacuum cleaner for a head. 😮 pic.twitter.com/STJbC1e2c4 — H0W_THlNGS_W0RK (@HowThingsWork_) January 2, 2023

This thing would be right at home in a Metroid game. What a wild set of features. Especially the ballooning vacuum head.

Force of habit

It would be less concerning if groups like Square Enix and Electronic Arts were interested in NFTs and it didn’t seem entirely like a scummy way to make money.

More Evil Dead!!!

Let’s start the new year off right - here’s a little something special for you…#EvilDeadRise pic.twitter.com/QWMdPH9rN4 — Bruce Campbell (@GroovyBruce) January 3, 2023

Of course, it got the Bruce Campbell seal of approval. Scariest of the franchise? Hmm… Still, Evil Dead Rise looks good.

The game TV show to end all game TV shows

Seriously, I know it’s their job to rep the series, but it also just kind of feels like the Last of Us showrunner hasn’t played a game in decades. Fine and all, but the bravado is a weird choice.

Die schweine

boar family, france, 14th century pic.twitter.com/DqQIjY4Y9A — weird medieval guys (@WeirdMedieval) January 3, 2023

Not gonna lie, I’d happily drape the piggle family tapestry on my wall or over my favorite chair.

