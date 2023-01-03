New LG OLED TV lineup revealed ahead of CES 2023 New versions of LG's Z3, G3 and C3 OLED evo series TVs were unveiled at CES 2023, featuring its new Gen6 a9 AI Processor.

With CES 2023 having kicked off and in full swing, major tech companies are already revealing some of their latest products and concepts throughout the event. Electronics company LG is no different, having shared a look at its latest line of OLED televisions. Having previously established its OLED evo series TVs, it showed off some of the latest models it has to offer, featuring its newest AI-assisted Deep Learning tech and the new Gen6 α9 AI Processor at the core of each product.

LG shared all of the details on its TV lineup for CES 2023 via a press release ahead of the event on January 2, 2023. At the center of its product reveals were the latest versions of the Z3, G3 and C3 OLED evo series TVs.

LG revealed new models of the Z3, G3 and C3 OLED evo series TVs ahead of CES 2023 and they will be displayed at the event throughout its duration.

Source: LG Corporation

AI tech is at the center of many of the biggest upgrades to LG’s products this year, as shared from the press release:

The latest Alpha series processor utilizes LG’s most sophisticated AI-assisted Deep Learning tech to ensure outstanding picture and sound quality. AI Picture Pro now offers improved upscaling for better clarity, and enhanced dynamic tone mapping, which helps reveal the depth and detail in every frame. AI Picture Pro also integrates a picture processing technology that detects and refines important objects, such as people’s faces, to give them a more lifelike HDR quality. In addition to fine-tuning image reproduction, the α9 AI Processor Gen6 powers LG’s AI Sound Pro; a feature that helps viewers get swept up in the onscreen action by delivering virtual 9.1.2 surround sound from the TVs’ built-in speaker system.

Additionally, new Brightness Booster Max technology in LG’s G3 series aims to bring improved light control architecture and “light-boosting algorithms” which are said to improve screen brightness by around 70 percent on a pixel-by-pixel basis compared to competing models.

LG’s 2023 lineup of TVs will be on display at CES 2023 throughout the event’s duration. For more CES 2023 such as the NVIDIA CES 2023 keynote, keep it locked here at Shacknews as we share more reveals and coverage throughout the week.