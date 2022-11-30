Evening Reading - November 30, 2022

It is Wednesday night once again, my friends, which means it’s time for Evening Reading! If you’re new to our Evening Reading features, they’re a way to quickly catch up on everything posted to Shacknews for the day, and check out some fun and interesting finds from around the net. With that being said, let’s jump right into the Evening Reading for Wednesday, November 30!

And now, other stuff from the internet!

Tinkaton

An adorable little menace.

Rubber Bowl

Akron to tear down rest of Rubber Bowl, Heisman Lodge; the Zips played in the stadium from 1940-2008 before moving to InfoCision Stadium. It quickly fell into disrepair and failed repurposing plans. Partly demolished in 2018, now shall go the rest. https://t.co/KUpP05Cim2 pic.twitter.com/Mgvma843bv — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) November 30, 2022

RIP, Rubber Bowl.

Advance Wars

Best Buy thinks Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp is releasing sometime in 2026 https://t.co/Zrvlk1TaWI pic.twitter.com/Uy258AhKJd — Wario64 (@Wario64) November 29, 2022

Coming... 2026?

Pokemon Cats

We need two versions in the future based around Pokemon Cats and Pokemon Dogs.

Choosing Girl

How choosing ‘Girl’ in early RPGs inspired today’s game designers https://t.co/i3wrNVoO3l pic.twitter.com/icjIfaoAjP — Polygon (@Polygon) November 29, 2022

A wonderful article from a wonderful writer.

Sweaters

So Target has these lil $3 sweater ornaments... pic.twitter.com/cwB7B1TJiR — O24 💙🇺🇦 (@OTwentyFourOW) November 27, 2022

You never know who might need one.

Horizon Forbidden West

Forbidden West’s wave system was one of the most complex systems we build. It uses sequence of images that contain 3D vector displacement to make it possible to have waves break and collapse on themselves. Something that is hard to do, especially if it also needs to work on PS4. https://t.co/p6rC8XS1u9 — Jan-Bart Forbidden Beek (@janbartvanbeek) November 28, 2022

Best water? I think so.

Cheddar Gorgeous

What an absolutely stellar H.R. Giger-inspired look, seriously, wow. In general as well, Cheddar is one of my all-time faves out of any Drag Race season.

Cocaine Bear

I'm the bear who ate cocaine. This is my story. pic.twitter.com/txBSiUl5hL — Cocaine Bear (@cocainebear) November 30, 2022

I bet he hangs around with Dr. Rockzo the rock n' roll clown. If you know, you know.

Face of Final Fantasy

The only way I’m gonna cope through Crisis Core Final Fantasy VII because every minute I be crying over one of my favorite games of all time. I can’t wait for everyone to experience this gem!! pic.twitter.com/Qwqv1sK1eC — Yunalescka ☾ FFVII Crisis Core Waiting Room (@YunalesckaGames) November 30, 2022

Look at it, it's beautiful.

Mushroom music

Name something more magical than mushroom music, I’ll wait. 🍄🙏🏼✨



📹: @TarunTspoon pic.twitter.com/0TxVSmentZ — Paul Stamets (@PaulStamets) July 19, 2022

There are a few videos like this floating around the net, I recommend checking them out, they're all pretty neat.

Retro Videos & Old-School Things

I've got a few retro videos both older and newer to share, starting with remastered footage of San Francisco in the 1940s. I don't know what it is about these sorts of videos, but I find them fascinating. They're the closest thing we have to a time machine sort of experience.

The 2001 AMAs

The early 2000s had some real bangers when it comes to music so it's always fun to re-watch music awards shows from back then.

High school memories circa 1999

There's something really charming about high school yearbook sort of footage with plenty to be found on YouTube including this one from 1999.

