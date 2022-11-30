Evening Reading - November 30, 2022

It is Wednesday night once again, my friends, which means it’s time for Evening Reading! If you’re new to our Evening Reading features, they’re a way to quickly catch up on everything posted to Shacknews for the day, and check out some fun and interesting finds from around the net. With that being said, let’s jump right into the Evening Reading for Wednesday, November 30!
In case you missed it at Shacknews:
- How to tune weapons - Warzone 2.0
- River City Girls 2 delayed in North America & Europe, still expected in 2022
- Sonic Frontiers gets 2023 content roadmap including new playable characters
- Smash World Tour 2022 Finals & 2023 events shut down over Nintendo licensing policy [UPDATED]
- Sonic Frontiers voice actor and cast list
- Bethesda has an unannounced mobile game in the works
- EU regulators put pressure on Elon Musk's Twitter content moderation
And now, other stuff from the internet!
Tinkaton
Comic #234 - Boulder #pokemon #comic pic.twitter.com/Vhmwhwa7dw— Aura 🍞 (@idrawshizzle) November 30, 2022
An adorable little menace.
Rubber Bowl
Akron to tear down rest of Rubber Bowl, Heisman Lodge; the Zips played in the stadium from 1940-2008 before moving to InfoCision Stadium. It quickly fell into disrepair and failed repurposing plans. Partly demolished in 2018, now shall go the rest. https://t.co/KUpP05Cim2 pic.twitter.com/Mgvma843bv— RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) November 30, 2022
RIP, Rubber Bowl.
Advance Wars
Best Buy thinks Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp is releasing sometime in 2026 https://t.co/Zrvlk1TaWI pic.twitter.com/Uy258AhKJd— Wario64 (@Wario64) November 29, 2022
Coming... 2026?
Pokemon Cats
ニャオハの日常 pic.twitter.com/9iaaYFtpIY— USGMEN（うさぎメン） (@USGMEN_GIF) November 29, 2022
We need two versions in the future based around Pokemon Cats and Pokemon Dogs.
Choosing Girl
How choosing ‘Girl’ in early RPGs inspired today’s game designers https://t.co/i3wrNVoO3l pic.twitter.com/icjIfaoAjP— Polygon (@Polygon) November 29, 2022
A wonderful article from a wonderful writer.
Sweaters
So Target has these lil $3 sweater ornaments... pic.twitter.com/cwB7B1TJiR— O24 💙🇺🇦 (@OTwentyFourOW) November 27, 2022
You never know who might need one.
Horizon Forbidden West
Forbidden West’s wave system was one of the most complex systems we build. It uses sequence of images that contain 3D vector displacement to make it possible to have waves break and collapse on themselves. Something that is hard to do, especially if it also needs to work on PS4. https://t.co/p6rC8XS1u9— Jan-Bart Forbidden Beek (@janbartvanbeek) November 28, 2022
Best water? I think so.
Cheddar Gorgeous
Our intergalactic queen @CheddarGorgeous looking truly out of this world 🛸 #DragRaceUK #TeamCheddar pic.twitter.com/uLVWTJzNMy— RuPaul's Drag Race UK (@dragraceukbbc) November 24, 2022
What an absolutely stellar H.R. Giger-inspired look, seriously, wow. In general as well, Cheddar is one of my all-time faves out of any Drag Race season.
Cocaine Bear
I'm the bear who ate cocaine. This is my story. pic.twitter.com/txBSiUl5hL— Cocaine Bear (@cocainebear) November 30, 2022
I bet he hangs around with Dr. Rockzo the rock n' roll clown. If you know, you know.
Face of Final Fantasy
The only way I’m gonna cope through Crisis Core Final Fantasy VII because every minute I be crying over one of my favorite games of all time. I can’t wait for everyone to experience this gem!! pic.twitter.com/Qwqv1sK1eC— Yunalescka ☾ FFVII Crisis Core Waiting Room (@YunalesckaGames) November 30, 2022
Look at it, it's beautiful.
Mushroom music
Name something more magical than mushroom music, I’ll wait. 🍄🙏🏼✨— Paul Stamets (@PaulStamets) July 19, 2022
📹: @TarunTspoon pic.twitter.com/0TxVSmentZ
There are a few videos like this floating around the net, I recommend checking them out, they're all pretty neat.
Retro Videos & Old-School Things
I've got a few retro videos both older and newer to share, starting with remastered footage of San Francisco in the 1940s. I don't know what it is about these sorts of videos, but I find them fascinating. They're the closest thing we have to a time machine sort of experience.
The 2001 AMAs
The early 2000s had some real bangers when it comes to music so it's always fun to re-watch music awards shows from back then.
High school memories circa 1999
There's something really charming about high school yearbook sort of footage with plenty to be found on YouTube including this one from 1999.
And there you have it, now it's time to bring our Evening Reading for November 30 to a close.
Now, it’s your turn Chatty! How has your Wednesday been treating you? Any fun finds from around the net you’d like to share with us? Drop ‘em in the comments!
