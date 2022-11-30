Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Evening Reading - November 30, 2022

Catch up on everything that you might've missed on Shacknews today, and enjoy some fun finds from around the net!
Morgan Shaver
Morgan Shaver
1

It is Wednesday night once again, my friends, which means it’s time for Evening Reading! If you’re new to our Evening Reading features, they’re a way to quickly catch up on everything posted to Shacknews for the day, and check out some fun and interesting finds from around the net. With that being said, let’s jump right into the Evening Reading for Wednesday, November 30!

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now, other stuff from the internet!

Tinkaton

An adorable little menace. 

Rubber Bowl

RIP, Rubber Bowl.

Advance Wars

Coming... 2026? 

Pokemon Cats

We need two versions in the future based around Pokemon Cats and Pokemon Dogs.

Choosing Girl

A wonderful article from a wonderful writer.

Sweaters

You never know who might need one. 

Horizon Forbidden West

Best water? I think so.

Cheddar Gorgeous

What an absolutely stellar H.R. Giger-inspired look, seriously, wow. In general as well, Cheddar is one of my all-time faves out of any Drag Race season. 

Cocaine Bear

I bet he hangs around with Dr. Rockzo the rock n' roll clown. If you know, you know. 

Face of Final Fantasy 

Look at it, it's beautiful. 

Mushroom music

There are a few videos like this floating around the net, I recommend checking them out, they're all pretty neat.

Retro Videos & Old-School Things

I've got a few retro videos both older and newer to share, starting with remastered footage of San Francisco in the 1940s. I don't know what it is about these sorts of videos, but I find them fascinating. They're the closest thing we have to a time machine sort of experience.

The 2001 AMAs

The early 2000s had some real bangers when it comes to music so it's always fun to re-watch music awards shows from back then.

High school memories circa 1999

There's something really charming about high school yearbook sort of footage with plenty to be found on YouTube including this one from 1999. 

And there you have it, now it's time to bring our Evening Reading for November 30 to a close. Before we turn things over to Chatty, we want to take a moment to remind you that if you love what we do here at Shacknews and are looking for a way to show your support, you can do so by subscribing to Shacknews Mercury for as little as $1 a month.

Fluffy black cat lying on his side on a wood floor with a white door in the background and Junji Ito merch in the foreground
Now, it’s your turn Chatty! How has your Wednesday been treating you? Any fun finds from around the net you’d like to share with us? Drop ‘em in the comments!

