Bethesda has an unannounced mobile game in the works Apparently, Todd Howard is pretty happy with how a certain unannounced mobile game in development at Bethesda is shaping up.

Todd Howard is generally involved in some of the biggest projects Bethesda Softworks has going on at any given time, so it comes as a bit of an eyebrow raiser that Howard is very happy with an unannounced mobile game Bethesda is apparently working on. Though we don’t know what franchise the game is set in, if any, it seems it’s coming along well and we could see something new and exciting in the mobile space from Bethesda in the near future.

Todd Howard tipped the lid on details of an unannounced mobile game at Bethesda in a recent episode of the Lex Fridman podcast. It was there that Howard shared thoughts and opinions on a variety of topics pertaining to Bethesda. However, one of the more interesting details to drop during the podcast was the tease of a new mobile game in the works at the company that Todd Howard is reportedly very happy with.

“We have a new mobile game that we're working on that we haven't announced yet that I am in love with,” Howard shared.

Bethesda has dipped its toes into mobile waters a few times with the likes of Elder Scrolls and Fallout apps like Fallout Shelter.

Source: Bethesda

While Bethesda itself doing a mobile game isn’t all that noteworthy, Todd Howard bringing it up unprompted is. The company has dipped its toes into mobile gaming with its big franchises a few times in the past with titles like The Elder Scrolls: Blades, The Elder Scrolls: Legends, and Fallout Shelter, the last of which Todd Howard most recently revealed would be playable in Tesla cars. It’s unknown if this new mobile game will be in those familiar franchises or something new. Given Todd Howard’s proximity to Starfield, it could also be a companion app or game to go alongside the main game when it launches in 2023.

Whatever Bethesda’s new mobile game is, Todd Howard seems to be giddy enough about it to share that it’s happening even if it hasn’t been announced yet. As soon as we learn new details, we’ll be sure to share them here.